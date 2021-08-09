Synchronoss Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $71.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 Million, Up 15% Year Over Year

Recent Recapitalization Provides Flexibility To Support Long-Term Profitable Growth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights & Corporate Updates:

  • Revenue for the quarter was $71.5 million.
  • Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 87% of total GAAP revenue.
  • GAAP net loss for the quarter was $23.9 million or $0.54 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.3 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $32.6 million at quarter end.
  • Completed recapitalization with full year 2021 pro forma savings greater than 50% over the previous capital structure.
  • Cloud solution subscriber growth continues to exceed expectations.
  • Signed commercial agreement with Kitamura for our Cloud solution, our third new Cloud customer this year.
  • Lou Ferraro, EVP of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer named Acting CFO.
  • Reiterates full-year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Synchronoss and to share that we completed a comprehensive recapitalization during the quarter, that reduces our projected 2021 full year pro forma financial obligations by over 50%. With this recapitalization complete, we believe we will enable long-term sustainable growth in both revenue and profits, and as a result, deliver increased shareholder value. I want to thank the entire team at Synchronoss for their continued contributions to make these results possible.” He continued, “I also want to welcome Lou Ferraro as our Acting CFO. He has been with the Company for three and a half years most recently as our Executive Vice President of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer, and has spearheaded many of the improvements in the company’s operating expenses and financial controls.”

  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change
Revenues $71,532   $76,535   (6.5)%
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (2,621)  (8,666)  69.8 %
Net loss1 (23,946)  (10,148)  (136.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA $13,277   $11,549   15.0 %


  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2021 2020 % Change
Revenues $137,031   $153,657   (10.8)%
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (15,150)  (24,448)  38.0 %
Net loss1 (46,506)  (22,423)  (107.4)%
Adjusted EBITDA $18,814   $13,307   41.4 %

________________________

1  Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.

Lou Ferraro, Acting CFO of Synchronoss, added:

"We are pleased with our continued growth in our Cloud solution subscribers, the addition of our third new Cloud customer this year, and improved operating results. With my expanded responsibilities, I look forward to continuing our focus on profitable revenue growth, continued cost management, and delivering improved shareholder value."

Reiterating full year 2021 Guidance

Synchronoss is reiterating its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021. The Company continues to expect revenue for the full year 2021 to be in a range of $275-285 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32-37 million.  

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the conference ID 1484858.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 1484858.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the impact of investments and legal proceedings involving the Company, including the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice described in the Company’s most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

  June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $32,570  $33,671 
Accounts receivable, net 44,202  47,849 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,703  34,538 
Goodwill 229,610  232,771 
Other Assets 127,605  133,426 
Total assets $463,690  $482,255 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses $72,777  $82,075 
Debt, current   10,000 
Deferred revenues 41,095  45,614 
Debt, non-current 117,189   
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 40,315  44,273 
Other liabilities 17,852  19,370 
Preferred Stock 72,506  237,641 
Stockholders’ equity 101,956  43,282 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $463,690  $482,255 
         

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Net revenues $71,532   $76,535   $137,031   $153,657  
Costs and expenses:        
Cost of revenues1 27,142   29,480   55,779   64,951  
Research and development 17,197   19,096   34,594   38,884  
Selling, general and administrative 21,909   24,640   39,837   50,984  
Restructuring charges 877   4,493   1,590   5,943  
Depreciation and amortization 8,485   10,284   18,352   21,640  
Total costs and expenses 75,610   87,993   150,152   182,402  
Loss from continuing operations (4,078)  (11,458)  (13,121)  (28,745) 
Interest income 25   1,509   30   1,568  
Interest expense (144)  (84)  (239)  (329) 
Other Income (expense) 1,576   1,367   (1,820)  3,058  
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes (2,621)  (8,666)  (15,150)  (24,448) 
Benefit for income taxes 201   7,972   364   20,404  
Net loss from continuing operations (2,420)  (694)  (14,786)  (4,044) 
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (50)  (165)  286   (182) 
Preferred stock dividend (21,476)  (9,289)  (32,006)  (18,197) 
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $(23,946)  $(10,148)  $(46,506)  $(22,423) 
         
Earnings (loss) per share        
Basic $(0.54)  $(0.24)  $(1.07)  $(0.54) 
Diluted $(0.54)  $(0.24)  $(1.07)  $(0.54) 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  44,131   41,697   43,438   41,482 
Diluted  44,131   41,697   43,438   41,482 

________________________
1   Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021 2020
Net loss continuing operations$(14,786)  $(4,044) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Non-cash items22,584   30,122  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:369   (24,470) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities8,167   1,608  
    
Investing activities:   
Purchases of fixed assets(1,250)  (424) 
Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software(10,959)  (8,685) 
Other investing activities550   2,175  
Net cash used in investing activities(11,659)  (6,934) 
    
Net cash provided by financing activities2,687   9,991  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash(296)  (895) 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(1,101)  3,770  
    
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period33,671   39,001  
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period$32,570   $42,771  
          

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:        
GAAP Revenue $71,532   $76,535   $137,031   $153,657  
Less: Cost of revenues 27,142   29,480   55,779   64,951  
Gross Profit 44,390   47,055   81,252   88,706  
Add / (Less):        
Stock-based compensation expense 379   641   857   1,394  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense    243   27   283  
Adjusted Gross Profit 44,769   47,939   82,136   90,383  
Adjusted Gross Margin 62.6 % 62.6 % 59.9 % 58.8 %
         
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss (23,946)  (10,148)  (46,506)  (22,423) 
Add / (Less):        
Stock-based compensation expense 2,345   4,987   5,066   10,156  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 2,918   7,003   4,975   8,699  
Amortization expense 3,206   4,062   6,815   8,696  
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 3,607   733   3,542   1,557  
Non-GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss $(11,870)  $6,637   $(26,108)  $6,685  
         
Diluted Non-GAAP Net (loss) income per share $(0.27)  $0.16   $(0.60)  $0.16  
         
Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive 44,131   41,697   43,438   41,482  
                 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
               
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss $(23,946)  $(22,560)  $(10,892)  $(15,367)  $(10,148)  $(46,506)  $(22,423) 
Add / (Less):              
Stock-based compensation expense 2,345   2,721   (3,410)  4,391   4,987   5,066   10,156  
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense 2,918   2,057   1,222   6,580   7,003   4,975   8,699  
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net 3,607   (65)  1,145   1,943   733   3,542   1,557  
Depreciation and amortization 8,485   9,867   9,834   12,212   10,284   18,352   21,640  
Interest income (25)  (5)  (9)  (20)  (1,509)  (30)  (1,567) 
Interest Expense 144   95   75   72   84   239   329  
Other Income, net (1,576)  3,396   (3,793)  (2,684)  (1,367)  1,820   (3,059) 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (201)  (163)  2,039   (8,744)  (7,972)  (364)  (20,404) 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 50   (336)  101   60   165   (286)  182  
Preferred dividend1 21,476   10,530   10,099   9,685   9,289   32,006   18,197  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $13,277   $5,537   $6,411   $8,128   $11,549   $18,814   $13,307  

________________________

1     Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.


  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
         
Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $5,906   $16,624   $8,167   $1,608  
Add / (Less):        
Capitalized software (5,917)  (4,257)  (10,959)  (8,685) 
Property and equipment (529)  (175)  (1,250)  (424) 
Free Cashflow (540)  12,192   (4,042)  (7,501) 
Add: Litigation, remediation and refiling costs 3,607   733   3,542   1,557  
Adjusted Free Cashflow $3,067   $12,925   $(500)  $(5,944) 