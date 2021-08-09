CarLotz Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Unit Sales Grew 46% to 2,009, Ahead of Expectations



Revenue Growth of 92% to $50.8 million

Record Gross Profit of $4.2 million and GPU Ahead of Expectations

Withdraws Previously Provided 2021 Outlook due to Channel Constraints

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenues increased 92% to $50.8 million from $26.4 million in the same period in 2020

Gross Profit increased 53% to $4.2 million from $2.7 million in the prior year period

Retail Gross Profit per Unit (“Retail GPU”) increased 17% to $2,175 from $1,858 in the prior year period

Retail unit sales were 2,009 compared to 1,376 in the prior year period, an increase of 46%

Net Loss attributable to common shareholders was $(7.2) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021 versus $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA was $(15.2) million compared to $(0.3) million in the second quarter of 2020

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results, having met our unit guidance and significantly outperforming our GPU guidance,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “Despite a dynamic operating environment, the quarter was highlighted by record Gross Profit and four new hub openings, in addition to the announcement of the opening of six additional hubs. I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by the entire team over the last six months since we became a public company, including doubling our number of hub locations, hiring experienced talent across the company, and executing on significant technology and marketing initiatives to provide a structure to support significant growth.”

Mr. Bor continued, “Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we recognize the macro environment remains challenging to our business model and we will continue to make the strategic and tactical investments necessary to further establish the base on which to scale into a nationwide vehicle consignment and sales marketplace. To that end, we remain very confident in our long-term consignment strategy and value proposition and are intensely focused on driving long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

As a result of the continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the corresponding lack of visibility into the wholesale market and commercial vehicle sourcing, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal 2021 at this time.

Qualitatively, the Company expects to see unit growth in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, we have seen gross profit compression in the third quarter to date compared to the second quarter and we expect it to continue through the end of the year as a result of the Company’s reliance on competitively-sourced owned inventory until consignment volumes increase.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, August 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-833-962-1461, or for international callers, 1-929-517-0392. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on August 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay Pin number: 9089546.

The conference call webcast will be available at www.investors.carlotz.com .

About CarLotz, Inc.



CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.



Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our geographic expansion plans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,576 $ 2,208 Restricted cash 226 605 Marketable securities – at fair value 175,424 1,032 Accounts receivable, net 5,411 4,132 Inventories 47,469 11,202 Other current assets 6,253 6,679 Total Current Assets 318,359 25,858 Marketable securities – at fair value 3,481 — Property and equipment, net 11,662 1,868 Capitalized software 9,898 — Lease vehicles, net 337 173 Other assets 4,390 299 Total Assets $ 348,127 $ 28,198 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ Current Liabilities: ​ Long-term debt, current $ 212 $ 6,370 Floor plan notes payable 29,427 6,039 Accounts payable 8,782 6,283 Accrued transaction expenses — 6,052 Accrued expenses 13,238 3,563 Accrued expenses – related party — 5,082 Other current liabilities 5,425 256 Total Current Liabilities 57,084 33,645 Long-term debt, less current portion 7,579 2,999 Redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — 2,832 Earnout provision 30,228 — Merger warrant liability 26,341 — Other liabilities 1,232 1,959 Total Liabilities 122,464 41,435 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) — — Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock: ​ ​ Series A Preferred Stock, $0.001 stated value; authorized 3,052,127 shares; after recapitalization there are no preferred shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): ​ Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 113,670,060 and 58,621,042 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 11 6 Additional paid-in capital 281,976 20,779 Accumulated deficit (56,264 ) (34,037 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (60 ) 15 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value; after recapitalization there are no treasury shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 225,663 (13,237 ) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 348,127 $ 28,198

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: ​ ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle sales $ 44,230 $ 23,652 $ 94,613 $ 44,694 Wholesale vehicle sales 4,660 1,725 9,228 5,036 Finance and insurance, net 1,780 895 3,334 1,787 Lease income, net 98 127 205 272 Total Revenues 50,768 26,399 107,380 51,789 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 46,586 23,670 101,190 46,588 Gross Profit 4,182 2,729 6,190 5,201 Operating Expenses: ​ ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative 19,386 3,073 38,259 6,989 Stock-based compensation expense 3,704 3 45,667 37 Depreciation and amortization expense 95 91 478 191 Management fee expense – related party — 70 2 132 Total Operating Expenses 23,185 3,237 84,406 7,349 Loss from Operations (19,003 ) (508 ) (78,216 ) (2,148 ) Interest Expense 184 107 359 256 Other Income (Expense), net ​ Change in fair value of merger warrants liability 325 — 12,683 — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — 345 — 629 Change in fair value of earnout provision 12,210 — 44,056 — Other income (expense) (553 ) 61 (391 ) 64 Total Other Income (Expense), net 11,982 406 56,348 693 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (7,205 ) (209 ) (22,227 ) (1,711 ) Income tax expense — 4 — 9 Net Loss $ (7,205 ) $ (213 ) $ (22,227 ) $ (1,720 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 113,670,060 58,621,041 107,279,227 58,621,041

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (22,227 ) (1,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities ​ ​ Depreciation – property and equipment 448 101 Amortization and accretion - marketable securities 788 — Depreciation – lease vehicles 30 90 Loss on marketable securities — (3 ) Provision for doubtful accounts — 6 Stock-based compensation expense 45,667 37 Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (12,683 ) — Change in fair value of historic warrants liability — (31 ) Change in fair value of earnout shares (44,056 ) — Change in fair value of debt issuance costs and stock warrant — 12 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation — (629 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable (1,279 ) (336 ) Inventories (36,117 ) 5,064 Other current assets (5,466 ) (39 ) Other assets (4,091 ) 5 Accounts payable 2,499 719 Accrued expenses 6,187 1,048 Accrued expenses – related party (229 ) 13 Other current liabilities 447 117 Other liabilities (582 ) 248 Net Cash (Used in)/Provided by Operating Activities (70,664 ) 4,702 Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ Purchase of property and equipment (3,548 ) (14 ) Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (6,601 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (307,560 ) (711 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 128,954 21 Purchase of lease vehicles (344 ) (87 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (189,099 ) (791 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ Payments made on long-term debt (18 ) (5 ) Advance from holder of marketable securities 4,722 — PIPE Issuance 125,000 — Merger financing 309,999 — Payment made on accrued dividends (4,853 ) — Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz (62,693 ) — Transaction costs and advisory fees (47,579 ) — Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options (2,465 ) — Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (1,749 ) — Payments made on note payable (3,000 ) — Borrowings on long-term debt — 2,249 Payments on floor plan notes payable (29,056 ) (13,394 ) Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 52,444 8,598 Net Cash Provided by/( Used in) Financing Activities 340,752 (2,552 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash 80,989 1,359 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,813 4,102 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 83,802 $ 5,461 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 490 $ 307 Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: ​ ​ Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ 150 $ 199 Redeemable convertible preferred stock distributions accrued — 923 Issuance of common stock warrants — 15 KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants (144 ) — KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable (3,625 ) — Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration (2,832 ) — Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued (3,488 ) — Purchases of property under capital lease obligation (6,504 ) —

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations, Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Three Months Ended June 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 44,230 $ 23,652 $ 20,578 87 % Wholesale vehicle sales 4,660 1,725 2,935 170 % Finance and insurance, net 1,780 895 885 99 % Lease income, net 98 127 (29 ) (23 ) % Total revenues 50,768 26,399 24,369 92 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 41,641 $ 21,991 $ 29,362 89 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 4,945 1,679 2,324 195 % Total cost of sales $ 46,586 $ 23,670 $ 22,916 97 % Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 2,589 $ 1,661 $ 928 56 % Wholesale vehicle gross profit (285 ) 46 (331 ) 720 % Finance and insurance gross profit 1,780 895 885 99 % Lease income, net 98 127 (29 ) (23 ) % Total gross profit $ 4,182 $ 2,729 $ 1,453 53 % Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicles gross profit $ 2,589 $ 1,661 $ 928 55.9 % Finance and insurance gross profit 1,780 895 885 98.9 % Total retail vehicles and finance and insurance gross profit 4,369 2,556 1,813 70.9 % Retail vehicles unit sales 2,009 1,376 633 46.0 % Retail vehicles gross profit per unit $ 2,175 $ 1,858 $ 317 17.1 %

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations, Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Six Months Ended June 30, ​ 2021 2020 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 94,613 $ 44,694 $ 49,919 112 % Wholesale vehicle sales 9,228 5,036 4,192 83 % Finance and insurance, net 3,334 1,787 1,547 87 % Lease income, net 205 272 (67 ) (25 ) % Total revenues 107,380 51,789 55,591 107 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 90,558 $ 41,546 $ 49,012 118 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 10,632 5,042 5,590 111 % Total cost of sales $ 101,190 $ 46,588 $ 54,602 117 % Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit $ 4,055 $ 3,148 $ 907 29 % Wholesale vehicle gross profit (1,404 ) (6 ) (1,398 ) 23,300 % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,334 1,787 1,547 87 % Lease income, net 205 272 (67 ) (25 ) % Total gross profit $ 6,190 $ 5,201 $ 989 19 % Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ Retail vehicles gross profit $ 4,055 $ 3,148 $ 907 29 % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,334 1,787 1,547 87 % Total retail vehicles and finance and insurance gross profit 7,389 4,935 2,454 50 % Retail vehicles unit sales 4,563 2,829 1,734 61 % Retail vehicles gross profit per unit $ 1,619 $ 1,744 $ (125 ) (7 ) %

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)