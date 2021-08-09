Kaltura Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced the underwriters of the previously announced and closed initial public offering of shares of Kaltura’s common stock have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $10.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, Kaltura has issued a total of 17,250,000 shares of common stock in the initial public offering for gross proceeds of $172,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities served as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities served as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. served as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

