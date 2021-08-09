Medexus to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually from August 10th to 12th, 2021.



Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will present the Company overview and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please contact your Canaccord representative to learn more about the event.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada in the United States.

