Select Interior Concepts Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts , Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC), a premier nationwide distributor of interior building products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2020; excludes the RDS business segment which was sold on June 30, 2021

Consolidated net revenue of $67.2 million, compared to $52.0 million

Gross profit was $20.0 million, compared to $13.2 million

Net income from continuing operations was $2.5 million, or $0.10 basic earnings per share (EPS), compared to net loss from continuing operations of ($0.3 million), or ($0.01) basic EPS

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million, compared to $6.1 million

Operating cash flow used ($4.1 million), compared to $9.7 million provided

Liquidity of $90.4 million, including $36.9 million of unrestricted cash

The company will not hold its previously announced earnings call due to a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. will acquire Select Interior Concepts (“SIC”) for $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction (the “Merger Transaction”).

Chief Executive Officer Bill Varner commented, “We entered the second quarter with good momentum and made excellent progress during the period with our many initiatives to drive Architectural Surfaces Group’s (“ASG”) organic growth and enhance its operations. With the successful completion of the sale of our Residential Design Services (“RDS”) business segment on June 30, 2021 and a newly strengthened balance sheet, we focused on how to best maximize SIC’s shareholder value with our remaining business. We believe the agreement to sell SIC to an affiliate of Sun Capital announced earlier today best accomplishes this goal. The combination of the two will position ASG and Sun Capital to further enhance the products and service we provide to our valued customers.”

RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2021

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 29.2% to $67.2 million, compared to net revenue of $52.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. This increase was driven by favorable price/mix and increased volume.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 51.4% to $20.0 million, compared to $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 29.7%, compared to 25.4% for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased primarily due to improvements in price/mix, and increased volume which resulted in better fixed cost absorption.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $14.8 million, or 22.1% of net revenue, compared to $13.2 million, or 25.5% of net revenue, for the second quarter of 2020. This increase primarily reflects a return to normal operations as we are recovering from COVID, although we continue to control costs in line with revenues. SG&A for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 included $1.3 million and $2.9 million, respectively, of equity-based compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs. On an adjusted basis, which excludes equity-based compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs, SG&A was $13.5 million, or 20.1% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.3 million, or 19.9% of net revenue for the second quarter of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income from continuing operations was $2.5 million, or $0.10 basic EPS, compared to net loss from continuing operations of ($0.3 million), or ($0.01) basic EPS, for the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 93.3% to $5.3 million, compared to EBITDA of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of equity compensation and certain transitional or non-operating costs, increased by 47.1% to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue was 13.3%, compared to 11.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash used in operating activities totaled ($4.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.7 million of cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of working capital investments for increasing sales.

Liquidity from cash-on-hand and borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility totaled $90.4 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $62.6 million on June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

In light of the pending sale of SIC, the second quarter 2021 earnings conference call previously scheduled for 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2021 has been cancelled.

ABOUT SELECT INTERIOR CONCEPTS

Select Interior Concepts through its subsidiary Architectural Surfaces Group is a premier distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. Its Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as PentalQuartz and MetroQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and the schedules hereto include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted SG&A, which are financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided definitions below for these non-GAAP financial measures and have provided tables in the schedules hereto to reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding our earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures and believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information regarding our operating performance and cash flows. Our management and board of directors also use these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate our business and the performance of management, including the determination of performance-based compensation, to make operating and strategic decisions, and to allocate financial resources. We believe that these non-GAAP measures also provide meaningful information for investors and securities analysts to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash $ 36,920 $ 1,594 Restricted cash 5,000 - Accounts receivable, net 21,875 18,222 Inventories 90,988 84,165 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,133 2,312 Income taxes receivable 2,117 4,617 Current assets of discontinued operations - 81,393 Total current assets $ 162,033 $ 192,303 Property and equipment, net 6,071 6,713 Deferred tax assets, net 14,878 14,905 Goodwill 45,564 45,564 Customer relationships, net 31,564 34,632 Other intangible assets, net 4,201 4,618 Other assets 1,009 757 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 112,021 Total assets $ 265,320 $ 411,513 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable 32,188 26,337 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,442 10,572 Customer deposits 6,554 5,089 Current portion of long-term debt, net - 15,482 Current portion of capital lease obligations 268 239 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 36,825 Total current liabilities $ 48,452 $ 94,544 Line of credit - 9,623 Long-term debt, net of current portion and financing fees - 134,526 Long-term capital lease obligations 1,799 1,602 Other long-term liabilities 1,953 2,102 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 14,925 Total liabilities $ 52,204 $ 257,322 Class A common stock 261 256 Treasury stock, at cost (2,285 ) (1,279 ) Additional paid-in capital 168,666 165,048 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 46,474 (9,834 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 213,116 $ 154,191 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 265,320 $ 411,513

Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue, net $ 67,186 $ 51,994 $ 124,563 $ 107,021 Cost of revenue 47,208 38,800 89,253 80,600 Gross profit 19,978 13,194 35,310 26,421 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,818 13,238 29,019 26,396 Income (loss) from operations 5,160 (44 ) 6,291 25 Other expense: Interest expense 78 48 119 98 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,385 - 2,385 - Total other expense, net 2,463 48 2,504 98 Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,697 (92 ) 3,787 (73 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 181 158 451 (80 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 2,516 (250 ) 3,336 7 Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (3,199 ) (2,929 ) (5,824 ) (7,188 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes 58,796 - 58,796 - Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 55,597 (2,929 ) 52,972 (7,188 ) Net income (loss) $ 58,113 $ (3,179 ) $ 56,308 $ (7,181 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock Continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.00 Discontinued operations 2.17 (0.12 ) 2.07 (0.28 ) Net income (loss) $ 2.27 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.20 $ (0.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.00 Discontinued operations 2.05 (0.12 ) 1.96 (0.28 ) Net income (loss) $ 2.14 $ (0.13 ) $ 2.08 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic common stock 25,591,118 25,328,649 25,543,031 25,260,425 Diluted common stock 27,172,043 25,328,649 27,019,433 25,267,083





Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,594 $ 17,560 Purchase of property and equipment (1,546 ) (2,436 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 127 22 Proceeds from sale of the RDS business, net 204,332 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 202,913 $ (2,414 ) Proceeds from ERP financing - 376 Payments on line of credit, net (9,872 ) (12,601 ) Deferred issuance costs (327 ) (2,231 ) Purchase of treasury stock (1,006 ) (704 ) Payments on notes payable and capital leases (1,582 ) (1,527 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (152,774 ) (525 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (165,561 ) $ (17,212 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 38,946 $ (2,066 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,594 1,070 Cash and restricted cash - discontinued operations, beginning of period 1,380 3,932 Cash and restricted cash - discontinued operations, end of period - 872 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 41,920 $ 2,064





Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,516 $ (250 ) $ 3,336 $ 7 Income tax expense (benefit) 181 158 451 (80 ) Interest expense 78 48 119 98 Depreciation and amortization 2,514 2,780 5,189 5,580 EBITDA $ 5,289 $ 2,736 $ 9,095 $ 5,605 Equity-based compensation 1,154 860 2,227 70 Acquisition and integration related costs - - - 76 Employee related reorganization costs 6 1,252 406 1,251 Productivity and operational efficiency initiatives costs (46 ) - 145 - Facility closures and divestitures (9 ) 301 47 301 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,385 - 2,385 - Other non-operating costs 12 343 12 662 Strategic alternatives costs 120 566 120 1,077 Total addbacks $ 3,622 $ 3,322 $ 5,342 $ 3,437 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,911 $ 6,058 $ 14,437 $ 9,042





Select Interior Concepts, Inc.

Reconciliation of SG&A Expenses to Adjusted SG&A Expenses (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) SG&A expenses $ 14,818 $ 13,238 $ 29,019 $ 26,396 Equity-based compensation 1,154 860 2,227 70 Acquisition and integration related costs - - - 76 Employee related reorganization costs 6 1,130 406 1,130 Productivity and operational efficiency initiatives costs (46 ) - 145 - Facility closures and divestitures 91 3 147 3 Other non-operating costs 12 343 12 630 Strategic alternatives costs 120 566 120 1,077 Total adjustments to SG&A expenses $ 1,337 $ 2,902 $ 3,057 $ 2,986 Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 13,481 $ 10,336 $ 25,962 $ 23,410

EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense and other costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, including employee related reorganization costs, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, acquisition and integration related costs, other non-recurring costs, productivity and operational efficiency initiatives costs, facility closures and divestitures, legal settlements, new branch startup costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, strategic alternatives costs, and other non-operating costs.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as consolidated SG&A before equity-based compensation expense and other costs that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to our core operations, including employee related reorganization costs, acquisition and integration related costs, other non-recurring costs, productivity and operational efficiency initiatives costs, facility closures and divestitures, legal settlements, new branch startup costs, strategic alternatives costs, and other non-operating costs.