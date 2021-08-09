3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results

Revenue of $162.6 million reflects double-digit growth on a consecutive-quarter and year-over-year basis

Adjusted for divestitures, revenue was 11.4% higher than second quarter 2019 reflecting acceleration beyond pre-pandemic performance levels, a key indicator of business strength

Strong gross margins and operating efficiencies drove significantly improved profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4%, GAAP loss per share of $0.08 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.12

Financial performance yielded positive operating cash flow of $13.5 million to support ongoing investments for organic growth

Announced agreements to sell remaining non-core assets, with anticipated completion in Q3. Following close of transactions, cash on the balance sheet is expected to rise from $131.8 million at quarter end to over $500 million with no debt

Company is well positioned for continued organic growth and profitability, with a strong balance sheet to support strategic investments

Quarter Ended June 30, (in millions, expect per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 162.6 $ 112.8 Operating loss $ (10.1 ) $ (33.9 ) Net income (loss) $ (9.6 ) $ (38.0 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (1) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13.8 $ (10.8 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 14.2 $ (15.1 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.12 $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.13 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 20.1 $ (3.6 )





(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures





Summary Comments on Results

Commenting on the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “In our second quarter last year we were in the rapidly-tightening grip of the COVID pandemic, with virtually no visibility into the magnitude or duration of the impact on our Company. It was into this tumultuous environment that we launched our four-phase transformation plan: reorganize into Healthcare and Industrial business units, restructure to gain operating efficiencies, divest non-core assets and then invest for the future. Today, after perhaps the most challenging 12 months that any of us has experienced, our world has changed for the better in several ways. Not only is the global economy rebounding, but additive manufacturing is being implemented at an increasing rate in production as companies seek a more capable and flexible supply chain for critical components. Our focus, and our performance over this past year, has validated our core purpose statement: To be leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products.”

Dr. Graves continued, “Our second quarter performance reflected continued positive momentum, with results that greatly surpassed those of a year ago from both a revenue and profitability perspective. Perhaps even more importantly, we also saw double-digit revenue growth on a consecutive quarter basis, an important indicator of the momentum we are now experiencing. Further evidence of our momentum is our results versus our 2019 pre-COVID second quarter performance. We were pleased to deliver over 11% organic revenue growth against the second quarter 2019 results, which in this case means exclusive of businesses we have divested, along with a dramatic improvement in profitability. From a cash perspective, we again were pleased with our performance in the quarter, having generated $13.5 million in cash from operations. We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both Healthcare and specific Industrial markets such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems.”

Dr. Graves further commented, “From a divestment standpoint, we have announced the sale of both our On-Demand Parts business, which focused on the rapid production of components using a multitude of digital manufacturing methods, and Simbionix, a medical simulation business. We are pleased to confirm that these transactions complete our efforts to exit non-core businesses, enabling our entire focus and investment priority to be on additive manufacturing moving forward. Once completed, we believe the sale of these assets, combined with our cash generation from operations will leave us with a very strong balance sheet, with roughly $500 million in cash and no debt. We believe our consistent performance, and our balance sheet, positions us well for future investment in our core business.”

Dr. Graves summarized, “We are excited about the tremendous progress we have made this past year, reinforcing our foundation in additive manufacturing and positioning ourselves for a very exciting future. From a strategic standpoint, as one of the largest companies in our industry, we have both the scale and the breadth of technologies, encompassing both polymers and metals, that our customers require for their success. We believe the magic for our company, and one that is increasingly evident in our results each quarter, is the intense organizational and operational focus we now have on delivering specific, market-leading customer applications, across both our Healthcare and Industrial businesses. Using this approach, we are successfully bringing together the hardware, materials and software technologies that our customers need for the successful adoption of additive manufacturing. This is translating each quarter into exciting growth and profitability, creating value for all of our stakeholders.”

Summary of Second Quarter Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 44.1% compared to the same period last year and increased 59.3% when excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021. Revenue increased 11.3% compared to last quarter. The results reflect continued strength in Healthcare and an increase in demand from Industrial customers as compared to last quarter. Revenue from Healthcare increased 68.6% to $82.8 million, compared to the same period last year, and increased 14.2% compared to last quarter. This increase from last quarter included double digit growth in medical applications, as well as strong demand for dental materials. Compared to the same period last year, Industrial sales increased 25.3% to $79.7 million, and increased 49.6% when excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021. Compared to last quarter, Industrial sales increased 8.3% with solid demand in both products and materials.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 42.4% compared to 31.2% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 42.4% compared to 41.0% in the same period last year. Compared to last quarter, gross profit margin decreased approximately 140 basis points primarily as a result of non-recurring write downs related to equipment and inventory.

Operating expenses increased 14.5% to $79.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year ago, primarily as a result of expenses related to stock compensation including bonuses. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $55.2 million, a 3.3% decrease from the second quarter of the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities, offset by spending in targeted areas to support future growth.

2021 Gross Profit Margin Outlook

Consistent with prior guidance, on a non-GAAP basis the company expects 2021 gross profit margins to be between 40% and 44%.

Financial Liquidity

At June 30, 2021, the company had cash on hand of $131.8 million, no debt and a $100 million unused revolving credit facility with full availability based on the terms of the agreement. Cash has increased $47.8 million since December 31, 2020, driven primarily by net proceeds from divestitures of $54.7 million and cash generated from operations of $42.0 million, partially offset by a debt repayment of $21.4 million, acquisition costs of $14.9 million and other financing and investing uses of cash.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands, except par value) June 30, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,844 $ 75,010 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $4,183 and $4,392 88,618 114,254 Inventories 102,961 116,667 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,251 33,145 Current assets held for sale 14,240 18,439 Total current assets 370,914 357,515 Property and equipment, net 59,183 75,356 Intangible assets, net 33,306 28,083 Goodwill 146,267 161,765 Right of use assets 47,490 48,620 Deferred income tax asset 5,146 6,247 Assets held for sale 28,916 31,684 Other assets 21,071 23,785 Total assets $ 712,293 $ 733,055 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 2,051 Current right of use liabilities 8,256 9,534 Accounts payable 47,979 45,174 Accrued and other liabilities 62,568 69,812 Customer deposits 7,547 7,750 Deferred revenue 28,727 30,302 Current liabilities held for sale 3,813 11,107 Total current liabilities 158,890 175,730 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 19,218 Long-term right of use liabilities 47,793 48,469 Deferred income tax liability 3,487 4,716 Liabilities held for sale 2,926 2,952 Other liabilities 32,658 51,247 Total liabilities 245,754 302,332 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 126,796 and 127,626 127 128 Additional paid-in capital 1,407,900 1,404,964 Treasury stock, at cost — 1,623 shares and 3,494 shares (10,492 ) (22,590 ) Accumulated deficit (907,707 ) (943,303 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,289 ) (8,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity 466,539 430,723 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 712,293 $ 733,055





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 108,638 $ 62,213 Services 53,919 50,564 Total revenue 162,557 112,777 Cost of sales: Products 62,635 51,284 Services 30,917 26,326 Total cost of sales 93,552 77,610 Gross profit 69,005 35,167 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 61,463 52,042 Research and development 17,602 16,997 Total operating expenses 79,065 69,039 Loss from operations (10,060 ) (33,872 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (316 ) (2,615 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (10,376 ) (36,487 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 744 (1,464 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,632 ) $ (37,951 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 122,147 115,503 Diluted 122,147 115,503





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 35,596 $ (56,875 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,890 23,059 Stock-based compensation 30,576 13,606 Provision for inventory obsolescence and revaluation 1,100 10,894 Loss on hedge accounting de-designation and termination 721 1,235 Provision for bad debts 800 1,198 Gain on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets (37,240 ) (134 ) Provision for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments (9,014 ) (671 ) Impairment of goodwill and assets — 1,100 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 12,476 12,639 Inventories 9,132 (24,544 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,065 ) (19,976 ) Accounts payable 3,424 2,470 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (531 ) 6,678 Accrued and other liabilities (23,020 ) 3,637 All other operating activities 3,231 4,666 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 41,976 (21,018 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,204 ) (7,162 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash 54,747 552 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,912 ) — Purchase of noncontrolling interest (4,000 ) (12,500 ) Other investing activities (306 ) (474 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31,325 (19,584 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings/long-term debt (21,392 ) (26,254 ) Proceeds from inventory financing agreements — 2,509 Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation (6,629 ) (3,821 ) Other financing activities (423 ) 296 Net cash used in financing activities (28,444 ) (27,270 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,902 (1,856 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 47,759 (69,728 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 84,711 134,617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 132,470 $ 64,889





(a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $626 and $967 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $540 and $952 as of December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively, which were included in Other assets, net, and $9,161 as of December 31, 2020, which was included in Current assets held for sale in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.





3D Systems Corporation

Loss Per Share

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ (9,632 ) $ (37,951 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares - basic 122,147 115,503 Dilutive securities — — Weighted average shares - diluted 122,147 115,503 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 )





Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Six Month Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Revenue - as reported $ 162.6 $ 112.8 $ 308.7 $ 248.40 Non-GAAP Revenue 162.6 112.8 308.7 248.4 GAAP Cost of sales - as reported 93.6 77.6 175.4 156.1 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — 0.1 — 0.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — — — 0.7 Product end-of-life adjustment (0.3 ) 10.9 (0.4 ) 10.9 Non-GAAP Cost of sales 93.6 66.5 175.5 144.2 GAAP Gross Profit - as reported 69.0 35.2 133.3 92.3 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.2 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — 0.1 — 0.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — — — 0.7 Product end-of-life adjustment (0.3 ) 10.9 (0.4 ) 10.9 Non-GAAP Gross Profit 69.0 46.3 133.2 104.2 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 42.4 % 31.2 % 43.2 % 37.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 42.4 % 41.0 % 43.1 % 41.9 % GAAP Selling, general and administrative - as reported 61.5 52.0 111.1 108.1 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 21.8 11.3 35.1 21.9 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.3 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.4 0.5 1.6 2.0 Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative 37.6 40.1 72.2 84.0 GAAP Research and development - as reported 17.6 17.0 34.2 36.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — — — 0.1 Non-GAAP Research and development 17.6 17.0 34.2 36.1 GAAP Operating Expenses - as reported 79.1 69.0 145.3 144.4 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 21.8 11.3 35.1 21.9 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 1.7 0.1 2.2 0.3 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.4 0.5 1.6 2.1 Non-GAAP Operating expenses 55.2 57.1 106.4 120.1 GAAP Operating Income (loss) - as reported (10.1 ) (33.9 ) (12.0 ) (52.1 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 22.0 11.4 35.4 22.1 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 1.7 0.2 2.2 0.5 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.4 0.5 1.6 2.8 Product end-of-life adjustment (0.3 ) 10.9 (0.3 ) 10.9 Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss) 13.8 (10.8 ) 26.8 (15.9 ) Depreciation 6.3 7.2 13.0 14.5 Adjusted EBITDA 20.1 (3.6 ) 39.8 (1.4 ) GAAP Other Income and expense, net - as reported (0.3 ) (2.6 ) 38.5 (5.2 ) Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — (0.2 ) (39.4 ) (0.1 ) Impairment of cost-method investments — — — 1.1 Non-GAAP Other Income and expense, net (0.3 ) (2.8 ) (0.8 ) (4.2 ) GAAP Net Income (loss) - as reported (9.6 ) (38.0 ) 35.6 (56.9 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 22.0 11.4 35.4 22.1 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 1.7 — (37.1 ) 0.4 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.4 0.5 1.6 2.8 Impairment of cost-method investments — — — 1.1 Product end-of-life adjustment (0.3 ) 10.9 (0.4 ) 10.9 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) $ 14.2 $ (15.1 ) $ 35.1 $ (19.6 )





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Six Month Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.33 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.49 ) GAAP Net income (loss) per share - diluted (0.08 ) (0.33 ) 0.28 (0.49 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.18 0.10 0.29 0.19 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.01 — (0.30 ) — Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — — 0.01 0.02 Impairment of cost-method investments — — — 0.01 Product end-of-life adjustment — 0.09 — 0.09 Goodwill impairment — — — — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.12 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.17 )

Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Prior Years Revenue Excluding Divestitures

2019 and 2020 by Quarter

2019 Quarter Ended (in millions) March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Revenue Healthcare 56.7 63.2 61.4 63.3 Industrial 96.6 95.4 94.9 104.9 Total Revenue 153.3 158.6 156.2 168.2 Revenue From Divestitures: Healthcare 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 Industrial 11.5 12.4 12.0 12.7 Total Revenue 11.6 11.7 12.2 12.9 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest.): Healthcare 56.5 62.9 61.1 63.0 Industrial 85.1 83.0 82.9 92.3 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest.): 141.6 146.0 144.0 155.3

Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding





2020 Quarter Ended (in millions) March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Revenue Healthcare 52.3 49.1 59.5 85.5 Industrial 83.3 63.6 76.7 87.1 Total Revenue 135.6 112.8 136.2 172.7 Revenue From Divestitures: Healthcare 0.1 0.3 0.4 0.3 Industrial 10.2 10.3 11.0 11.6 Total Revenue 10.3 10.6 11.4 11.9 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest.): Healthcare 52.2 48.8 59.1 85.2 Industrial 73.1 53.3 65.7 75.5 Total Revenue (Excl. Divest.): 125.3 102.1 124.9 160.7