Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Highlights

Completed and put online two new wells in Monument Draw during the quarter

2021 capital program largely complete – 6 wells put online at average D&C cost of ~$878 per well per foot despite increasing service costs

Continued success in reducing workover expense despite rising service and material prices due to 33% YTD reduction in failure rates over 2020

Facility upgrades in Q2 expected to reduce well downtime and increase flow assurance in 2H 2021

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was in many ways a pivot point for Battalion. Our team did a great job continuing the trend of capital discipline as we completed and brought online two wells in our Monument Draw area. With these two wells online, our 2021 capital program is substantially complete and I’m proud to be able to say we did so while remaining under budget despite rising service costs.”

“As our 2021 capital program draws to a close, we remain focused on our future as we prepare to accelerate in 2022 and beyond. We put significant effort this quarter into upgrading our central processing facility to allow for improved flow assurance and reduced downtime across our fields. With the improvements we’ve made to our facilities, as well as the improvements made by our midstream partners, we are well positioned to have a stronger second half of the year despite the completion of our 2021 development capital program.”

“As we enter the second half of 2021, we remain optimistic. Well results from our 2021 capital program are promising, and we feel confident in our ability to execute on our long-term plan of methodically growing the company.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the second quarter 2021 were 15,571 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (57% oil) and $64.4 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,264 Boepd (60% oil) and $18.5 million, respectively, during the second quarter 2020. The increase in revenues in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter 2020 is primarily attributable to an approximate $31.35 per Boe increase in average realized prices. Total production increased in the three months ended June 30, 2021, when compared to the same period in the prior year due to new production brought online as a result of our 2021 capital program as well as production from wells brought back online that were shut-in during May and June 2020 when historically low commodity prices occurred, which was partially offset by third-party processing curtailments and facility upgrades and repairs in the current year period.

Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97% of the average NYMEX oil price during the second quarter of 2021. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $18.3 million during the second quarter 2021.

Lease operating and workover expense was $7.72 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 and $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted G&A was $2.69 per Boe in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $33.9 million and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $2.09. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported net income to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $14.1 million as compared to $23.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, included approximately $8.2 million of net proceeds from the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, Battalion had $163.0 million of borrowings and $1.9 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Senior Revolving Credit Facility resulting in unused borrowing capacity of $20.1 million based on a borrowing base of $185.0 million. Total liquidity at June 30, 2021, inclusive of $1.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $21.5 million.

In May 2021, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement which, among other things, reduced the borrowing base to $185.0 million effective June 1, 2021, and will further reduce the borrowing base to $175.0 million effective September 1, 2021.

Operations Update

The Company completed and brought on production two wells in its Monument Draw area during the quarter which substantially concludes the 2021 capital program.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 51,935 $ 15,758 $ 93,205 $ 57,675 Natural gas 5,317 836 14,404 1,190 Natural gas liquids 6,851 1,437 11,760 6,190 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 64,103 18,031 119,369 65,055 Other 263 463 515 838 Total operating revenues 64,366 18,494 119,884 65,893 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,169 10,300 19,636 22,789 Workover and other 767 539 1,327 1,862 Taxes other than income 2,912 1,493 6,104 4,408 Gathering and other 14,331 15,228 27,502 25,775 Restructuring — 2,162 — 2,580 General and administrative 4,031 5,270 8,858 9,126 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,249 14,382 21,844 32,412 Full cost ceiling impairment — 60,107 — 60,107 Total operating expenses 43,459 109,481 85,271 159,059 Income (loss) from operations 20,907 (90,987 ) 34,613 (93,166 ) Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (53,089 ) (34,761 ) (98,800 ) 83,538 Interest expense and other (1,747 ) (1,568 ) (3,117 ) (3,197 ) Total other income (expenses) (54,836 ) (36,329 ) (101,917 ) 80,341 Income (loss) before income taxes (33,929 ) (127,316 ) (67,304 ) (12,825 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — — — — Net income (loss) $ (33,929 ) $ (127,316 ) $ (67,304 ) $ (12,825 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (2.09 ) $ (7.86 ) $ (4.14 ) $ (0.79 ) Diluted $ (2.09 ) $ (7.86 ) $ (4.14 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,268 16,204 16,250 16,204 Diluted 16,268 16,204 16,250 16,204

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,458 $ 4,295 Accounts receivable, net 37,098 32,242 Assets from derivative contracts 1,280 8,559 Prepaids and other 2,475 2,740 Total current assets 42,311 47,836 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 544,418 509,274 Unevaluated 75,822 75,494 Gross oil and natural gas properties 620,240 584,768 Less - accumulated depletion (316,519 ) (295,163 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 303,721 289,605 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,367 3,535 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,206 ) (1,149 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,161 2,386 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 563 4,009 Operating lease right of use assets 78 310 Other assets 2,903 2,351 Total assets $ 351,737 $ 346,497 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 65,297 $ 58,928 Liabilities from derivative contracts 71,443 22,125 Current portion of long-term debt 2,209 1,720 Operating lease liabilities 78 403 Total current liabilities 139,027 83,176 Long-term debt 163,000 158,489 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 15,117 4,291 Asset retirement obligations 10,945 10,583 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,268,037 and 16,203,979 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 331,117 330,123 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (307,471 ) (240,167 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,648 89,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 351,737 $ 346,497

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (33,929 ) $ (127,316 ) $ (67,304 ) $ (12,825 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,249 14,382 21,844 32,412 Full cost ceiling impairment — 60,107 — 60,107 Stock-based compensation, net 485 786 1,079 1,173 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 34,817 67,221 70,869 (45,157 ) Reorganization items, net — (739 ) — (5,723 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 2,404 5,272 6,972 349 Other income (expense) (170 ) 457 (287 ) 464 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 14,856 20,170 33,173 30,800 Changes in working capital 886 10,591 (4,073 ) 12,304 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,742 30,761 29,100 43,104 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (23,801 ) (43,007 ) (37,593 ) (91,164 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties (150 ) 500 926 500 Funds held in escrow and other 1 — (2 ) 509 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,950 ) (42,507 ) (36,669 ) (90,155 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 66,000 30,209 82,000 81,209 Repayments of borrowings (58,000 ) (19,000 ) (77,000 ) (44,000 ) Equity issuance costs and other (5 ) — (268 ) (32 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,995 11,209 4,732 37,177 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (213 ) (537 ) (2,837 ) (9,874 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,671 938 4,295 10,275 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,458 $ 401 $ 1,458 $ 401

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 805 775 1,524 1,712 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,055 1,632 4,188 4,171 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 270 251 485 601 Total (MBoe) 1,417 1,298 2,707 3,008 Average daily production (Boe/d) 15,571 14,264 14,956 16,527 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 64.52 $ 20.33 $ 61.16 $ 33.69 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.59 0.51 3.44 0.29 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 25.37 5.73 24.25 10.30 Total per Boe 45.24 13.89 44.10 21.63 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (22.55 ) $ 40.67 $ (18.13 ) $ 21.40 Natural gas (per Mcf) (0.06 ) 0.58 (0.07 ) 0.42 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — — — Total per Boe (12.89 ) 25.01 (10.32 ) 12.76 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 41.97 $ 61.00 $ 43.03 $ 55.09 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.53 1.09 3.37 0.71 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 25.37 5.73 24.25 10.30 Total per Boe 32.35 38.90 33.78 34.39 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 7.18 $ 7.94 $ 7.25 $ 7.58 Workover and other 0.54 0.42 0.49 0.62 Taxes other than income 2.06 1.15 2.25 1.47 Gathering and other, as adjusted (1) 10.11 9.08 10.16 7.43 Restructuring — 1.67 — 0.86 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.69 2.85 2.95 2.08 Depletion 7.77 10.79 7.89 10.51 (1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.84 $ 4.06 $ 3.27 $ 3.03 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.34 ) (0.61 ) (0.40 ) (0.39 ) Non-recurring professional fees and other: Cash 0.19 (0.60 ) 0.08 (0.56 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.69 $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 2.08 Gathering and other, as reported 10.11 11.73 10.16 8.57 Rig termination and stacking charges and other — (2.65 ) — (1.14 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(3) $ 10.11 $ 9.08 $ 10.16 $ 7.43 Total operating costs, as reported 22.73 25.30 23.42 21.27 Total adjusting items (0.15 ) (3.86 ) (0.32 ) (2.09 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(4) $ 22.58 $ 21.44 $ 23.10 $ 19.18

________________________________

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (3) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes. (4) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (33,929 ) $ (127,316 ) $ (67,304 ) $ (12,825 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 31,591 $ 66,279 $ 66,402 $ (45,555 ) Natural gas 3,226 942 4,467 398 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 34,817 67,221 70,869 (45,157 ) Full cost ceiling impairment — 60,107 — 60,107 Restructuring — 2,162 — 2,580 Rig termination and stacking charges — 3,383 — 3,383 Other (273 ) 828 (221 ) 1,734 Selected items, before income taxes 34,544 133,701 70,648 22,647 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Selected items, net of tax 34,544 133,701 70,648 22,647 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1)(2) $ 615 $ 6,385 $ 3,344 $ 9,822 Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (2.09 ) $ (7.86 ) $ (4.14 ) $ (0.79 ) Impact of selected items 2.13 8.25 4.35 1.40 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2) $ 0.04 $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.61 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (2.09 ) $ (7.86 ) $ (4.14 ) $ (0.79 ) Impact of selected items 2.13 8.25 4.34 1.40 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)(3) $ 0.04 $ 0.39 $ 0.20 $ 0.61 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 15,742 $ 30,761 $ 29,100 $ 43,104 Changes in working capital (886 ) (10,591 ) 4,073 (12,304 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 14,856 20,170 33,173 30,800 Cash components of selected items (2,677 ) 1,390 (7,193 ) 12,621 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2) $ 12,179 $ 21,560 $ 25,980 $ 43,421

__________________________

(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020. (3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ (33,929 ) $ (127,316 ) $ (67,304 ) $ (12,825 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,838 1,842 3,334 3,556 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,249 14,382 21,844 32,412 Full cost ceiling impairment — 60,107 — 60,107 Stock-based compensation 485 786 1,079 1,173 Interest income (84 ) (232 ) (209 ) (329 ) Restructuring — 2,162 — 2,580 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (2 ) 52 (6 ) 52 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 34,817 67,221 70,869 (45,157 ) Rig termination and stacking charges — 3,383 — 3,383 Other (273 ) 828 (221 ) 1,734 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 14,101 $ 23,215 $ 29,386 $ 46,686

_______________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ (33,929 ) $ (33,375 ) $ (63,757 ) $ (153,125 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,838 1,496 1,853 1,964 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 11,249 10,595 13,886 15,755 Full cost ceiling impairment — — 26,702 128,336 Stock-based compensation 485 594 785 620 Interest income (84 ) (125 ) (171 ) (273 ) (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (2 ) (4 ) — — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 34,817 36,052 30,172 21,128 Other(1) (273 ) 52 (658 ) 210 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) $ 14,101 $ 15,285 $ 8,812 $ 14,615 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3) $ 52,813

______________________

(1) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include transaction costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes approximately $6.6 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019(1) September 30, 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ (127,316 ) $ 114,491 $ (125,826 ) $ (63,284 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,842 1,714 1,430 9,911 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,382 18,030 19,996 20,512 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 — — 45,568 Stock-based compensation 786 387 — (2,278 ) Interest income (232 ) (97 ) (128 ) (13 ) Reorganization items, net — — 118,664 1,758 Restructuring 2,162 418 1,175 3,223 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets 52 — (6 ) 2 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — — (506 ) (164 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 67,221 (112,378 ) 18,681 (11,571 ) Rig termination and stacking charges 3,383 — — — Other(2) 828 906 (901 ) 15,276 Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) $ 23,215 $ 23,471 $ 32,579 $ 18,940 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4) $ 98,205

________________

(1) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the Adjusted LTM EBITDA as of June 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods. (2) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported includes prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (4) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period. For this period, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020.



