InjuredWorkersWontBeForgotten: Thunder Bay & District Injured Workers Support Group to Host Injured Workers Media Conference

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thunder Bay & Dist. Injured Workers Support Group will be hosting a media conference to call on the Ontario Government to hold open public consultations on their proposed amendments to the Workplace Safety & Insurance Act.



President Teddy Bobrowski said, “Food was taken from the mouths of our children when they cut our benefits and now the Government wants to give the “surplus” to big business? That’s not right!”

The Ministry of Labour (MOL) is just wrapping up a consultation, lasting a mere 26 days, held in the middle of the summer, about legislative changes to the Workers Compensation System. And to make matters worse, the Ministry hid the notice of this consultation from injured workers and the whole worker community.

The consultation is about how the WSIB should distribute their six billion dollar “surplus.” The MOL is proposing to start sending cheques to employers without even a mention of righting the wrongs from the past decade.

“Ultimately, the Workmen’s Compensation Act, now known as the Workplace Safety & Insurance Board, was created to take care of workers who are injured or contracted an occupational disease or killed in their workplace, by being provided with security of benefits and in exchange, employers were protected from lawsuits,” said Janet Paterson, president of our provincial network. “With this big surplus, our government must demand that the WSIB abolish all practices that are harmful to injured or ill workers and fulfill their legislative obligations.”

