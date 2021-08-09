Vital Farms Introduces Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, introduced its newest product: Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil. The new product is the first nationally distributed tub butter made with pasture-raised butter and avocado oil. It also contains the highest fat content of any nationally distributed product in the category. This combination of three simple high-quality ingredients—pasture-raised butter, 100% pure avocado oil, and sea salt—and 85% butterfat content creates a flavorful and creamy tub butter that is perfect for any cooking occasion.



To create the spreadable tub butter, cream is sourced from rich pasture-raised milk produced on family farms in Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. Vital Farms partners with sixth generation butter-makers to then churn the cream into pasture-raised butter with 85% butterfat content. As the final step, the creamy pasture-raised butter is blended with 100% pure avocado oil and sea salt. Like the hens that lay Vital Farms’ shell eggs, the cows that produce the milk are pasture-raised. Each cow enjoys outdoor access year-round to graze on pasture and eats a balanced diet of natural forages like grass and hay along with supplemental vitamins, minerals, and grains to support their overall health.

“We are always challenging ourselves to raise the standards of food production. Staying true to this commitment and our mission to bring ethical food to the table, we created a tub butter unlike any other in the grocery store,” said Shep Kowalski, Brand Manager, Vital Farms. “Not only is this the first pasture-raised tub butter available nationwide, it’s also the first made with avocado oil, a minimally processed, high quality and functional oil that lends itself to high heat cooking. The neutral taste and smooth texture of the avocado oil complements the high fat content of our butter which allows a delicious, pure butter flavor to shine through, whether it’s smeared on a slice of bread or coated in a pan to cook scrambled eggs.”

Building on Vital Farms' success as the leading pasture-raised butter brand in the U.S. by retail dollar sales, Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil gives consumers another way to enjoy delicious, premium pasture-raised butter. This is the sixth product in Vital Farms’ growing butter portfolio which also includes Pasture-Raised Sea Salted Butter, Pasture-Raised Unsalted Butter, Pasture-Raised Original Ghee Butter, Pasture-Raised Himalayan Pink Salt Ghee Butter and Pasture-Raised Original Ghee Butter Squeeze Bottle.

Vital Farms Pasture-Raised Butter with Sea Salt & Avocado Oil is now available nationwide at Sprouts and will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and other retailers beginning August 30. For more information, visit: www.vitalfarms.com/pasture-raised-butter.

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites, breakfast bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,500 stores nationwide.

