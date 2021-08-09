CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver Affordability Solutions to Patients

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by GoodRx, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), please note the announcement has been revised to include information about Synjardy®, Synjardy XR® and Stiolto Respimat®. Complete corrected text follows:



GoodRx , Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, and Boehringer Ingelheim, a privately-owned, leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new joint effort to increase access to patient savings programs on the GoodRx platform. Patients with type 2 diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can now easily enroll in manufacturer-sponsored copay programs for Boehringer Ingelheim’s leading portfolio of medications to help reduce their out-of-pocket costs, with additional medications that may be added to the integration in the future. This integration and proposed integrations have the potential to deliver approximately $15 million in available savings a year for those that need life-enhancing medications, based on internal estimates.

Diabetes affects 1 in 10 Americans (more than 10% of the U.S. population), with 1.5 million people newly diagnosed each year, according to the CDC . Access to diabetes medications is a critical and often life-threatening part of ongoing treatment, and cost is a pressing barrier for many people with diabetes, with medical expenditures approximately 2.3 times higher than they would be for people without diabetes. The CDC also estimates COPD affects more than 16 million people and is the third leading cause of death by disease in the U.S. The combined economic burden of both these conditions is estimated to be more than $286 billion ($237 billion for diabetes and $49 billion for COPD ) in direct medical costs each year.

“As insurance deductibles increase, fewer medications are covered by insurance, and more restrictions are placed on the medications that are covered, patients are left carrying more of the economic burden,” said Bansi Nagji, President of Healthcare at GoodRx. “The integration of Boehringer Ingelheim’s savings programs will help lower the affordability barrier for patients so they can better access the medications they need.”

Consumers looking for manufacturer savings programs for diabetes or COPD can go directly to the GoodRx website to find options available from Boehringer Ingelheim. Those who qualify with commercial insurance can find savings programs for their prescription of Jardiance® (empagliflozin)*, Synjardy® (empagliflozin/metformin HCI)*, Synjardy XR® (empagliflozin/metformin HCI extended-release)*, Spiriva Respimat® (tiotropium bromide), Stiolto Respimat® (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) and Combivent Respimat® (ipratropium bromide and albuterol). *products in the Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company alliance portfolio

“The combination of Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to the patients we serve and innovative approach to bringing transformative therapies to market, and GoodRx’s trusted brand and reach, means that we will be able to provide more patients with seamless access to our support and savings programs,” said Chris Marsh, Senior Vice President, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “We look forward to expanding our collaborative partnership with GoodRx so we can help more people living with chronic conditions find the appropriate savings program and lower their out-of-pocket costs.”

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $30 billion since 2011 and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.us

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding consumer savings. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

