Wanderlust - A New Crypto Coin Designed by Travelers for Travelers

Wanderlust: Setting a Benchmark for the Travel Landscape

While the travel industry has expanded exponentially worldwide, it is fragmented across different parts of the globe. The benchmarks of the travel industry differ in its operations of currency, expenses, solutions, etc. These benchmarks differ from one part of the world to another. Wanderlust precisely aims to cater and provide a uniform solution that presents an invariable travel benchmark irrespective of any factors such as geographical location.

To cater to this vision of Wanderlust and address the current discrepancies in the traveling landscape, the platform aims to provide a solution for the following:

Centralized Monopoly - The current travel landscape is dominated by certain industry players that charge high commission fees for their services. Leveraging blockchain technology, Wanderlust aims to reduce high fees with the use of its native crypto token.

One-Stop solution - Wanderlust aims to facilitate a one-stop solution for travelers to cater to their needs from accommodation to essential travel products.

Partnerships - By partnering with leading companies and travel agencies, Wanderlust provides the best experience and options to travelers under one platform.

$Wander - It aims to set a uniform benchmark in the traveling landscape through its native utility token - $Wander. Through the token, it ensures all travel needs can be met through one token anywhere across the globe.

Wanderlust is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network to ensure high throughput and scalability to all transactions on the Wanderlust network.

The Wanderlust Ecosystem

The Wanderlust ecosystem encompasses four unique solutions that facilitate the best experience for wanderers:

Free Travel Giveaways - High-end, modern, and luxurious travel giveaways that provide the best experience to the community of Wanderers.

NFT Generator - An innovative solution for the community to digitize their experience and create a unique experience to share their art in the form of photos, videos, and convert them into NFTs.

Preserving Paradise - Integrating charitable donations to preserve the natural paradise across the globe.

Merchandise Store - A one-stop store for wanderers to cater to their traveling needs with a touch of the Wanderlust experience.

The Wanderlust experience comprises all the necessary tools, resources, and innovation designed to provide an optimum experience to our community of Wanderers. Moreover, the platform aims to set a benchmark in the travel landscape by optimizing the travel experience. It is a personalized gift from travelers to travelers.

