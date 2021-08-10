IIJ Announces its First Three Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first three months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“1Q21”, from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)1



Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q21 Total revenues JPY53.0 billion up 5.2 % YoY2 Gross profit JPY11.4 billion up 40.8 % YoY Operating profit JPY4.4 billion up 113.0 % YoY Profit before tax JPY5.4 billion up 215.8 % YoY Net profit3 JPY3.5 billion up 214.1 % YoY

Overview of 1Q21 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“Under the increasing IT utilization by Japanese enterprises, we significantly expanded profit in the last fiscal year. This was realized by our continuous business investment on a long-term basis, including expansion and operation of reliable network infrastructure, development of various service line-ups and business, and enhancement of customer relations. Digital transformation (DX), accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, would not be a temporary phenomenon but a long lasting trend which should continue to grow. By leveraging such tailwind circumstance with our competitive advantages, we would like to largely expand our business scale in the middle-to-long term,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

“As the first fiscal year of our new Mid-term Plan, we are pleased to announce that we had a strong start. In 1Q21, we saw strong demands from Japanese enterprises in various industries for both network services and systems integration. Driven by the continuous demands for network services, such as IP services4, outsourcing services, which includes security services, and WAN services, we continuously accumulated recurring revenues5, 85.8% of 1Q21 total revenues. With regard to systems integration, we strongly accumulated order received for systems construction which increased by 30.5% YoY, as well as expanded 1Q21 system integration revenue and gross profit, which included our new consolidated subsidiary PTC6 in Singapore,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“By realizing our ongoing strategy, we would be able to continuously achieve profit growth as well, which should be reflected in our shareholder return. Accordingly, we expect our market value to increase by which we believe it gives us more flexibility to our strategies including pursuit of M&A opportunities more than ever. Advancement of Internet-related technology and spread of DX would further improve the efficiency of social behavior, and reduce total energy consumption in the long-term. As a leading comprehensive network solution provider in Japan, we would like to contribute to realizing sustainable society through our business activities,” concluded Katsu.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.

5 Recurring revenues is revenues that users can count on receiving every single month through continuous provision of services.

6 For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares in PTC SYSTEM (S) PTE LTD (as a New Subsidiary)” https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2021/pdf/PTC%20SYSTEM_E.pdf

1Q21 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1Q20 1Q21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total revenues 50,379 52,975 5.2 Network services 30,934 31,475 1.7 Systems integration (SI) 18,875 20,807 10.2 ATM operation business 570 693 21.7 Total costs (42,266 ) (41,548 ) (1.7 ) Network services (24,944 ) (23,145 ) (7.2 ) Systems integration (SI) (16,884 ) (17,959 ) 6.4 ATM operation business (438 ) (444 ) 1.2 Total gross profit 8,113 11,427 40.8 Network services 5,990 8,330 39.1 Systems integration (SI) 1,991 2,848 43.0 ATM operation business 132 249 90.2 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (6,066 ) (7,067 ) 16.5 Operating profit 2,047 4,360 113.0 Profit before tax 1,694 5,350 215.8 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 1,116 3,507 214.1 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.

Segment Results Summary 1Q20 1Q21 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 50,379 52,975 Network services and SI business 49,858 52,316 ATM operation business 570 693 Elimination (49 ) (34 ) Operating profit 2,047 4,360 Network services and SI business 1,991 4,189 ATM operation business 89 195 Elimination (33 ) (24 )

1Q21 Revenues and Profit

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY52,975 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY50,379 million for 1Q20).

Network services revenue was JPY31,475 million, up 1.7% YoY (JPY30,934 million for 1Q20).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprises were JPY9,410 million, down 4.1% YoY from JPY9,809 million for 1Q20, mainly due to decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service, while revenues of IP services and Enterprise mobile services increased.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY6,108 million, down 5.4% YoY from JPY6,454 million for 1Q20, mainly due to reduction in unit price of our consumer mobile services.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY6,447 million, up 4.4% YoY from JPY6,175 million for 1Q20.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY9,510 million, up 11.9% YoY from JPY8,496 million for 1Q20, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown 1Q20 1Q21 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions ％ Total network services 30,934 31,475 1.7 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 9,809 9,410 (4.1 ) IP services (including data center connectivity services) 2,881 3,275 13.7 IIJ Mobile Services 6,047 5,189 (14.2 ) Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 1,673 2,344 40.1 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 4,374 2,845 (35.0 ) Others 881 946 7.4 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 6,454 6,108 (5.4 ) IIJmio Mobile Services 5,796 5,392 (7.0 ) Others 658 716 8.7 WAN services 6,175 6,447 4.4 Outsourcing services 8,496 9,510 11.9 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services As of June 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2021 YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise)

2,135,482 2,299,032 163,550 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps)

778 764 (14 ) IP service (less than 1Gbps)

1,246 1,202 (44 ) IIJ Mobile Services

2,046,836 2,205,759 158,923 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.)

922,819 1,163,312 240,493 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)

1,124,017 1,042,447 (81,570 ) Others

86,622 91,307 4,685 Internet connectivity services (consumer)

1,402,062 1,396,386 (5,676 ) IIJmio Mobile Services

1,063,165 1,053,173 (9,992 ) Others

338,897 343,213 4,316 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 5,288.7 7,108.2 1,819.5 (Notes) 1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions. 2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. 3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY20,807 million, up 10.2% YoY (JPY18,875 million for 1Q20).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY6,832 million, up 4.3% YoY (JPY6,550 million for 1Q20). Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY840 million.

Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY13,974 million, up 13.4% YoY (JPY12,325 million for 1Q20), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in private cloud services’ revenues. Of this amount, revenue of PTC was JPY473 million.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY21,649 million, up 4.9% YoY (JPY20,643 million for 1Q20); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY8,737 million, up 30.5% YoY (JPY6,693 million for 1Q20), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY12,911 million, down 7.4% YoY (JPY13,949 million for 1Q20).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of June 30, 2021 amounted to JPY67,496 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY57,631 million as of June 30, 2020); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY11,073 million, up 44.7% YoY (JPY7,650 million as of June 30, 2020) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY56,424 million, up 12.9% YoY (JPY49,981 million as of June 30, 2020).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY693 million, up 21.7% YoY (JPY570 million for 1Q20).

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY41,548 million, down 1.7% YoY (JPY42,266 million for 1Q20).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY23,145 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY24,944 million for 1Q20), mainly due to a decrease in outsourcing costs. Gross profit was JPY8,330 million, up 39.1% YoY (JPY5,990 million for 1Q20), and gross profit ratio was 26.5% (19.4% for 1Q20).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY17,959 million, up 6.4% YoY (JPY16,884 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in outsourcing and personnel costs. The amount included PTC’s cost of JPY1,164 million. Gross profit was JPY2,848 million, up 43.0% YoY (JPY1,991 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 13.7% (10.5% for 1Q20).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY444 million, up 1.2% YoY (JPY438 million for 1Q20). Gross profit was JPY249 million (JPY132 million for 1Q20) and gross profit ratio was 36.0% (23.1% for 1Q20).



Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , including research and development expenses, totaled JPY7,083 million, up 17.1% YoY (JPY6,049 million for 1Q20), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses and advertising expenses. Of this amount, PTC’s expenses was JPY96 million.

Other operating income was JPY52 million (JPY48 million for 1Q20).

Other operating expenses was JPY36 million (JPY65 million for 1Q20), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY4,360 million (JPY2,047 million for 1Q20), up 113.0% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY1,361 million, compared to JPY80 million for 1Q20. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,296 million (loss of JPY3 million for 1Q20).

Finance expense was JPY154 million, compared to JPY154 million for 1Q20. It included interest expenses of JPY137 million (JPY151 million for 1Q20).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY217 million (compared to loss of JPY279 million for 1Q20), mainly due to loss of DeCurret Inc. of JPY296 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY5,350 million (JPY1,694 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY1,807 million (JPY572 million for 1Q20). As a result, profit for the period was JPY3,543 million (JPY1,122 million for 1Q20), up 215.8% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY36 million (JPY6 million for 1Q20), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY3,507 million (JPY1,116 million for 1Q20), up 214.1% YoY.

Financial Position as of June 30, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total assets was JPY217,263 million, decreased by JPY3,515 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY220,777 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current assets was JPY84,717 million, decreased by JPY8,688 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY93,405 million. The major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets was: a decrease in cash and cash equivalents by JPY7,636 million, mainly due to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY34,831 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY6,879 million to JPY27,920 million and an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY4,486 million, of which JPY1,162 million is related to the acquisition of PTC, to JPY15,084 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current assets was JPY132,546 million, increased by JPY5,173 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY127,373 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY696 million to JPY17,780 million, mainly due to an expansion of Shiroi Data Center Campus. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY1,992 million to JPY48,715 million, mainly due to depreciation. Goodwill increased by JPY3,181 million to JPY9,264 million, due to the acquisition of PTC. Prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,131 million to JPY10,668 million, including an increase of JPY951 million related to the acquisition of PTC. The amount of other investments was JPY15,702 million, increased by JPY2,789 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities and funds.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of current liabilities was JPY68,535 million, decreased by JPY4,724 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY73,259 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables decreased by JPY3,760 million to JPY15,484 million. Borrowings decreased by JPY1,855 million to JPY16,705 million, due to an increase of JPY1,480 million in short-term borrowings, an increase of JPY750 million due to a transfer from non-current liabilities and a decrease by JPY4,085 million from repayment of long-term borrowings. Income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,441 million to JPY1,571 million. Contract liabilities increased by JPY2,483 million to JPY9,585 million, including an increase of JPY1,336 million related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities increased by JPY732 million to JPY18,611 million. Other current liabilities decreased by JPY873 million to JPY6,509 million.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY55,144 million, decreased by JPY1,402 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY56,547 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY750 million to JPY6,250 million due to a transfer to current portion. Contract liabilities increased by JPY706 million to JPY7,951 million, of which JPY1,086 million was an increase related to the acquisition of PTC. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,800 million to JPY33,848 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of June 30, 2021, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY92,580 million, increased by JPY2,624 million from the balance as of March 31, 2021 of JPY89,956 million. Ratio of owners’ equity to total assets was 42.6% as of June 30, 2021.

1Q21 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were JPY34,831 million (JPY38,893 million as of June 30, 2020).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q21 was JPY7,654 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY11,635 million for 1Q20). There was profit before tax of JPY5,350 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY6,606 million, including JPY2,500 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,334 million, compared to JPY2,177 million for 1Q20. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY70 million compared to net cash in of JPY4,576 million for 1Q20. As for the major factors in comparison with 1Q20, there were increases in payment of current liabilities, such as trade payable and other liabilities. The increase in net cash-outflow related to these factors exceeded the increase in cash-inflow due to a decrease in trade and other receivable and an increase in contract liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q21 was JPY6,414 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY4,592 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY2,839 million (JPY1,407 million for 1Q20), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY1,325 million (JPY1,805 million for 1Q20), payments for the acquisition of PTC (net of its cash) of JPY2,612 million and proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY584 million (JPY1,017 million for 1Q20).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q21 was JPY8,875 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY6,802 million for 1Q20), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY4,463 million (JPY5,223 million for 1Q20), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY4,085 million (JPY915million for 1Q20), dividends paid of JPY1,759 million (JPY609 million for 1Q20) and net increase in short-term borrowings of JPY1,480 million.

Future Prospects including FY2021 Financial Targets

While 1Q21 financial results, profit in particular, exceeded our plan, as of today, our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY2021) announced on May 12, 2021 remain unchanged.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on August 10, 2021.

Presentation material can be found in the following file archive: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74825c07-9812-470d-96a2-d9360e9780c4

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 42,466,933 34,831,385 Trade receivables 34,799,075 27,919,905 Inventories 2,171,046 2,357,113 Prepaid expenses 10,598,441 15,084,098 Contract assets 1,281,918 1,780,186 Other financial assets 1,975,910 2,503,951 Other current assets 111,334 240,343 Total Current Assets 93,404,657 84,716,981 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 17,084,401 17,780,389 Right-of-use Assets 50,707,726 48,715,478 Goodwill 6,082,472 9,263,655 Intangible assets 16,954,274 16,767,426 Investments accounted for using the equity method 9,026,980 8,733,682 Prepaid expenses 9,537,160 10,668,161 Contract assets 46,638 75,171 Other investments 12,912,483 15,701,659 Deferred tax assets 143,337 202,258 Other financial assets 4,442,704 4,184,997 Other non-current assets 434,437 452,794 Total non-current assets 127,372,612 132,545,670 Total assets 220,777,269 217,262,651 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,243,800 15,483,814 Borrowings 18,560,000 16,705,000 Income taxes payable 3,012,415 1,570,924 Contract liabilities 7,101,821 9,584,999 Deferred income 79,914 70,577 Other financial liabilities 17,879,331 18,611,045 Other current liabilities 7,381,746 6,508,589 Total current liabilities 73,259,027 68,534,948 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 7,000,000 6,250,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 4,168,575 4,267,159 Provisions 756,405 757,130 Contract liabilities 7,244,411 7,950,543 Deferred income 405,579 388,895 Deferred tax liabilities 225,469 605,854 Other financial liabilities 35,647,899 33,847,982 Other non-current liabilities 1,098,253 1,076,761 Total non-current liabilities 56,546,591 55,144,324 Total liabilities 129,805,618 123,679,272 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,546,483 Share premium 36,388,811 36,383,275 Retained earnings 25,046,813 26,794,675 Other components of equity 4,865,110 5,706,876 Treasury shares (1,874,976 ) (1,850,924 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 89,956,379 92,580,385 Non-controlling interests 1,015,272 1,002,994 Total equity 90,971,651 93,583,379 Total liabilities and equity 220,777,269 217,262,651

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 30,933,934 31,474,981 System integration 18,874,960 20,806,636 ATM operation business 569,611 693,332 Total revenues 50,378,505 52,974,949 Cost of sales Cost of network services (24,943,344 ) (23,144,645 ) Cost of systems integration (16,883,807 ) (17,959,887 ) Cost of ATM operation business (438,297 ) (443,541 ) Total cost of sales (42,265,448 ) (41,548,073 ) Gross Profit 8,113,057 11,426,876 Selling, general and administrative expense (6,048,848 ) (7,082,989 ) Other operating income 48,167 52,114 Other operating expenses (65,147 ) (36,190 ) Operating Profit 2,047,229 4,359,811 Finance income 79,776 1,361,809 Finance expenses (153,867 ) (154,108 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for

using equity method (278,907 ) (217,110 ) Profit (loss) before tax 1,694,231 5,350,402 Income tax expense (572,192 ) (1,807,257 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,122,039 3,543,145 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,116,313 3,506,873 Non-controlling interests 5,726 36,272 Total 1,122,039 3,543,145 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 12.38 38.86 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 12.32 38.67 ※IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,122,039 3,543,145 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 1,195,836 834,198 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,195,836 834,198 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (25,465 ) (5,950 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income 137 281 Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method (31,394 ) 13,237 Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (56,722 ) 7,568 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,139,114 841,766 Other comprehensive income 2,261,153 4,384,911 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,255,427 4,348,639 Non-controlling interest 5,726 36,272 Other comprehensive income 2,261,153 4,384,911

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury

shares Total Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 1,116,313 - - 1,116,313 5,726 1,122,039 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,139,114 - 1,139,114 - 1,139,114 Total comprehensive income - - 1,116,313 1,139,114 - 2,255,427 5,726 2,261,153 Transactions with owners Dividends paid - - (608,629 ) - - (608,629 ) (55,832 ) (664,461 ) Stock-based compensation - 14,450 - - - 14,450 - 14,450 Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 14,450 (356,780 ) (251,849 ) - (594,179 ) (55,832 ) (650,011 ) Balance, June 30, 2020 25,530,621 36,285,845 17,260,526 3,556,766 (1,896,921 ) 80,736,837 931,422 81,668,259 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Share capital Share premium Retained

earnings Other

components of

equity Treasury

shares Total Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Thousands of

yen Balance, April 1, 2021 25,530,621 36,388,811 25,046,813 4,865,110 (1,874,976 ) 89,956,379 1,015,272 90,971,651 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 3,506,873 - - 3,506,873 36,272 3,543,145 Other comprehensive income - - - 841,766 - 841,766 - 841,766 Total comprehensive income - - 3,506,873 841,766 - 4,348,639 36,272 4,384,911 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 15,862 (15,829 ) - - - 33 - 33 Disposal of treasury shares - (6,436 ) - - 24,052 17,616 - 17,616 Dividends paid - - (1,759,011 ) - - (1,759,011 ) (48,550 ) (1,807,561 ) Stock-based compensation - 16,729 - - - 16,729 - 16,729 Total transactions with owners 15,862 (5,536 ) (1,759,011 ) - 24,052 (1,724,633 ) (48,550 ) (1,773,183 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 25,546,483 36,383,275 26,794,675 5,706,876 (1,850,924 ) 92,580,385 1,002,994 93,583,379

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 1,694,231 5,350,402 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 7,095,188 6,605,997 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 48,047 29,912 Shares of loss (profit) of investments

accounted for using the equity method 278,907 217,110 Finance income (69,788 ) (1,326,192 ) Finance expenses 162,138 142,278 Other 19,621 25,411 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 4,090,221 8,034,205 Decrease (increase) in inventories 345,075 (186,786 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (3,124,377 ) (3,364,746 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets (305,046 ) (526,801 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets (132,247 ) (29,964 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 880,031 (351,983 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (1,288,730 ) (3,774,483 ) Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 3,646,014 578,433 Increase (decrease) in deferred income (20,751 ) (2,764 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (455,904 ) (1,646,725 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 867,424 1,103,038 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 74,088 98,584 Subtotal 13,804,142 10,974,926 Interest and dividends received 153,699 150,016 Interest paid (145,288 ) (136,847 ) Income taxes paid (2,177,486 ) (3,334,453 ) Cash flows from operating activities 11,635,067 7,653,642 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (1,407,413 ) (2,838,570 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,016,997 584,142 Purchases of intangible assets (1,804,916 ) (1,325,053 ) Purchase of a subsidiary - (2,612,008 ) Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (2,754,000 ) - Purchases of other investments (22,500 ) (345,680 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 392,353 35,371 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (2,410 ) (11,260 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

and guarantee deposits 3,492 117,674 Payments for refundable insurance policies (14,085 ) (18,724 ) Other - 43 Cash flows from investing activities (4,592,482 ) (6,414,065 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (915,000 ) (4,085,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings - 1,480,000 Payments of other financial liabilities (5,222,579 ) (4,462,858 ) Dividends paid (608,629 ) (1,759,011 ) Other (55,832 ) (48,516 ) Cash flows from financing activities (6,802,040 ) (8,875,385 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19,706 ) 260 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 220,839 (7,635,548 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 38,671,734 42,466,933 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 38,892,573 34,831,385

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 49,808,894 569,611 ― 50,378,505 Intersegment transactions 48,949 ― (48,949 ) ― Total revenue 49,857,843 569,611 (48,949 ) 50,378,505 Segment operating profit 1,990,537 88,603 (31,911 ) 2,047,229 Finance income 79,776 Finance expense (153,867 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (278,907 ) Profit before tax 1,694,231

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Reportable segments Network service and

systems integration

business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 52,281,617 693,332 ― 52,974,949 Intersegment transactions 34,186 ― (34,186 ) ― Total revenue 52,315,803 693,332 (34,186 ) 52,974,949 Segment operating profit 4,189,092 194,664 (23,945 ) 4,359,811 Finance income 1,361,809 Finance expense (154,108 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (217,110 ) Profit before tax 5,350,402

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

