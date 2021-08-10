AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2021 Q2

In the second quarter, the revenue, adjusted EBITDA and profit of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereafter: “the Group”) increased year on year. Revenue amounted to EUR 24 million in Q2, increasing by 8% year-on-year. The adjusted EBITDA of Q2 was EUR 11 million (+9%) and the profit was EUR 1.7 million instead of the EUR 0.8 million loss of the comparison period. In the first half of the year, revenue was EUR 49 million (-2%), adjusted EBITDA EUR 24 million (-9%) and profit EUR 9 million (-7%).
The Group’s results were still strongly influenced by cross-border travel restrictions between countries put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a particularly strong effect on the performance of the Passenger harbours segment. In the second quarter, we saw an improvement in the number of passengers, but the decline continued in 6 months, as there were practically no restrictions in the first quarter of last year. The number of port calls by ferries grew somewhat year on year but, like last year, there were no port calls by cruise ships in the first half of the year. Cargo throughput continued to grow vigorously through growth in dry bulk and ro-ro cargo.
Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Sadam, is pleased that despite the difficult circumstances, the company paid a dividend according to the dividend policy. "We continued with investments and we are also happy with the growth of ro-ro and dry bulk volumes to a record level," said Kalm.
Key figures (in million EUR):
|Q2
|Q2
|+/–
|6M
|6M
|+/–
|2021
|2020
|%
|2021
|2020
|%
|Revenue
|24.3
|22.4
|8.3
|49.3
|50.3
|–2.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|11.1
|10.2
|8.9
|24.2
|26.4
|–8.5
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|45.9%
|45.6%
|0.3
|49.0%
|52.5%
|–3.5
|Operating profit
|5.2
|4.6
|13.5
|12.4
|15.1
|–17.7
|Income tax
|–3.3
|–4.9
|–33.3
|–3.3
|–4.9
|–33.3
|Profit or loss for the period
|1.7
|–0.8
|–299.4
|8.5
|9.2
|–7.1
|Investments
|4.3
|8.6
|–50.3
|7.9
|17.4
|–54.4
|30.06.2021
|31.12.2020
|+/–
|Total assets
|618.6
|628.1
|–1.5%
|Interest bearing debt
|208.2
|211.6
|–1.6%
|Other liabilities
|46.7
|41.1
|13.6%
|Equity
|363.8
|375.4
|–3.1%
|Number of shares
|263.0
|263.0
|0.0%
Significant events in Q2:
- Record volumes of ro-ro and dry bulk cargo
- The supervisory board extended the term of office of member of management board Margus Vihman
- The state decided to change the financing of the construction of a new ferry and shall order the ferry through the Transport Administration, not via OÜ TS Laevad, as was the initial intention
- Transport Administration will order 536 additional trips to be made by the ferry Regula on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route in summer period
- Voting on the resolutions of the annual general meeting on 18 – 24 May 2021
- On 10 July 2021, AS Tallinna Sadam paid the shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.077 per share, that is EUR 20.251 million in total, for the year 2020 (71% of the previous year’s profit)
- AS Tallinna Sadam achieved again and OÜ TS Laevad achieved for the first time the silver level in the Estonian Responsible Business Forum’s Corporate Social Responsibility Index
- Tallinna Sadam adopted stricter environmental measures for the vessels calling its harbours
- Completion of an interim report “Heritage and Community” on a cooperation project with the Estonian Academy of Arts.
Revenue
Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was EUR 49.2 million, EUR 1.0 million (–2.1%) down from a year earlier. The decrease is attributable to the first quarter because there were no COVID-19-related restrictions or impacts at the beginning of last year. Revenue for the second quarter grew by EUR 1.9 million (8.3%).
Revenue decreased the sharpest in passenger fees (–53%) and vessel dues (–2%), revenues from other streams increased, mainly from the sale of electricity (28%) and cargo charges (7,3%).
The six-month revenue of the Passenger harbours segment decreased by EUR 1.9 million (-15%) year-on-year, mainly because passenger fees revenue dropped due to a decline in the number of passengers (primarily in the first quarter) in connection with COVID-19-related travel restrictions. In Q2 the revenue of the Passenger harbours segment increased by EUR 1.1 million year-on-year (+23%).
The six-month revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.6 million (+3%) due to the combined effect of various revenue items but mostly through growth in electricity sales (as an agent) and cargo charge revenue. The Q2 revenue of the Cargo harbours segment grew by EUR 0.4 million for the same reasons.
The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.2 million (+1,6%) through slight growth in ferry service revenue as well as lease revenue which in the comparative period was lowered by a decline in passenger traffic caused by travel restrictions. The Q2 revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 0.4 million.
The revenue of the segment Other decreased somewhat, mostly because last year was a leap year and thus there was an extra charter day along with related revenue in February. There was no significant change in the revenue for Q2.
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by EUR 0.9 million (+8.9%), mainly due to the Ferry segment (EUR 0.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA for first six months declined by EUR 2.2 million (–8.5%) year on year. In segment terms, adjusted EBITDA for Q2 decreased slightly in the Ferry segment and increased in all other segments, the most in the Passenger harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined in 6 months from 52.5% to 49.0%. In Q2 the margin grew slightly from 45.6% to 45.9%.
Profit
Profit for the second quarter (EUR 1.7 million) exceeded the figure for the comparative period (a loss) by EUR 2.5 million, while profit before tax exceeded the figure for the comparative period by around EUR 0.9 million. Profit before tax for the first six months decreased by EUR 2.3 million (–16%) year on year to EUR 11.8 million.
Investments
Investments of Q2 totalled EUR 4.3 million (Q2 2020: EUR 8.6 million).In the first six months of 2021, the Group invested EUR 7.9 million, significantly less than in the same period last year (EUR 17.4 million). Investments of the period were mostly related to the completion of the construction of a cruise terminal and a promenade and the construction of a footbridge at Old City Harbour.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:
|In thousands of euros
|31 March 2021
|31 December 2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20,391
|26,679
|Trade and other receivables
|10,396
|10,183
|Contract assets
|335
|0
|Inventories
|327
|360
|Non-current assets held for sale
|98
|114
|Total current assets
|31,547
|37,336
|Non-current assets
|Investments in associates
|1,188
|1,147
|Other long-term receivables
|454
|0
|Property, plant and equipment
|583,205
|587,506
|Intangible assets
|2,237
|2,104
|Total non-current assets
|587,084
|590,757
|Total assets
|618,631
|628,093
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|17,266
|Loans and borrowings
|64
|17,266
|Derivative financial instruments
|585
|102
|Provisions
|1,815
|1,289
|Government grants
|943
|1,919
|Taxes payable
|8,225
|744
|Trade and other payables
|3,215
|9,149
|Total current liabilities
|35,563
|30,469
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|190,931
|194,314
|Government grants
|26,764
|26,145
|Other payables
|748
|841
|Contract liabilities
|870
|892
|Total non-current liabilities
|219,313
|222,192
|Total liabilities
|254,876
|252,661
|EQUITY
|Share capital at par value
|263,000
|263,000
|Share premium
|44,478
|44,478
|Statutory capital reserve
|21,271
|20,262
|Hedge reserve
|–29
|–102
|Retained earnings (prior periods)
|26,534
|19,276
|Profit for the period
|8,501
|28,518
|Total equity
|363,755
|375,432
|Total liabilities and equity
|618,631
|628,093
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:
|In thousands of euros
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|24,260
|22,399
|49,248
|50,289
|Other income
|335
|219
|659
|1,970
|Operating expenses
|–8,070
|–7,210
|–15,372
|–15,537
|Personnel expenses
|–5,100
|–4,807
|–9,744
|–9,484
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|–6,076
|–5,924
|–12,098
|–11,912
|Other expenses
|–130
|–79
|–254
|–213
|Operating profit
|5,219
|4,598
|12,439
|15,113
|Finance income and costs
|Finance income
|27
|13
|37
|24
|Finance costs
|–365
|–427
|–741
|–814
|Finance costs – net
|–338
|–414
|–704
|–790
|Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method
|52
|–102
|41
|–259
|Profit before income tax
|4,933
|4,082
|11,776
|14,064
|Income tax
|–3,275
|–4,913
|–3,275
|–4,913
|Profit/loss for the period
|1,658
|–831
|8,501
|9,151
|Attributable to owners of the Parent
|1,658
|–831
|8,501
|9,151
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|Basic and diluted earnings per share – continuing operations (in euros)
|0.01
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:
|In thousands of euros
|6M 2021
|6M 2020
|Cash receipts from sale of goods and services
|55 753
|55 328
|Cash receipts related to other income
|34
|21
|Payments to suppliers
|–19 123
|–20 587
|Payments to and on behalf of employees
|–9 064
|–7 956
|Payments for other expenses
|–271
|–196
|Cash from operating activities
|27 329
|26 610
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|–9 255
|–16 162
|Purchases of intangible assets
|–426
|–272
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|263
|1 101
|Government grants received
|0
|2 061
|Interest received
|1
|15
|Cash used in investing activities
|–9 417
|–13 257
|Repayments of loans received
|Dividends paid
|–3 383
|–3 383
|Interest paid
|–20 082
|0
|Cash from/used in financing activities
|–734
|–816
|NET CASH FLOW
|–1
|–6
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|–24 200
|–4 205
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|–6 288
|9 148
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|20 391
|44 331
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.
Additional information:
Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591
