Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 47 550 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 352 374 to 3 304 824 (out of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.47 %).

DateNumber of sharesPurposePrice (€)
30 July 20218 000Exercise stock options SOP 2010-201426.055
30 July 20212 400Exercise stock options SOP 2010-201425.380
30 July 20216 500Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
30 July 20216 000Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
3 August 20216 500Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
4 August 20212 500Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
4 August 202112 500Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
5 August 2021750Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
6 August 20212 400Exercise stock options SOP 2010-201426.055


