Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 47 550 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 352 374 to 3 304 824 (out of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.47 %).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|30 July 2021
|8 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|30 July 2021
|2 400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.380
|30 July 2021
|6 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|30 July 2021
|6 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|3 August 2021
|6 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|4 August 2021
|2 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|4 August 2021
|12 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|5 August 2021
|750
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|6 August 2021
|2 400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
