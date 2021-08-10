70 years of sustainable design – Marimekko Pre-loved pilot to extend our product lifespan

English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 10 August 2021 at 10.00 a.m.



For 70 years, Marimekko's design philosophy and operations have been based on longevity – we want to offer our customers timeless, functional and durable products that give them long-lasting joy. In best cases, our products are passed on from one generation to the next.

In celebration of 70 years of empowering silhouettes in iconic prints and colors, Marimekko now makes available a carefully curated collection of over 60 vintage pieces from the 1960s to the 2000s. At Marimekko, our ambition is that our designs are not thrown away but will be passed on from one user to the next – Marimekko Pre-loved is a new pilot concept that makes it easier for you to find yourself a pre-loved Marimekko piece of your own.

Marimekko Pre-loved is sold online within the EU. The collection will be launched on 11 August 2021 on the recently renewed online store www.marimekko.com. The online store is part of our omnichannel customer experience, which we are continuously developing further. The revamped online store helps us to better serve both our existing loyal customers as well as new fans of Marimekko. A new visual look and user experience have been designed in particular for the mobile users of the online store.

Timeless design that brings joy for generations to come is one of our three guiding sustainability principles, and the Marimekko Pre-loved pilot is one way to extend our products’ lifespan. We want to embrace timeless design and build future classics, increase in the future our offering of lifecycle services and expand the support for our community in selling pre-loved Marimekko items and recycling. We believe that a product that gives its users long-lasting joy is also a sustainable choice.

Photos of Marimekko Pre-loved products: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/7kFxM287sgRv.

Read more about Marimekko's sustainability: https://company.marimekko.com/en/sustainability.



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity.

