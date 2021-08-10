New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zinc-Bromine Batteries: Global Market to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127792/?utm_source=GNW





The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the zinc-bromine battery market at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on supply and demand of zinc-bromine batteries, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (KWh) and value ($ millions), using 2020 as base year.The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026.



Market sizes at the regional and country levels are also covered.The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.



For companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars, the revenues are taken from their annual reports. For companies reporting their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars.



In terms of storage, the zinc-bromine battery market is segmented into -

- Large.

- Compact.



In terms of application, the zinc-bromine market is segmented into

- Utilities.

- Commercial and industrial.

- Residential.

- Electric vehicle charging grid.

- Military.

- Others (e.g., telecommunication, marine).



Report Includes:

- 81 data tables and 16 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for zinc-bromine batteries

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends both in terms of volume (kWh) and value ($ Million), with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for zinc-bromine batteries based on storage, application and region

- Coverage of brief history, general battery characteristics, utility-scale electricity storage and technology comparison of battery energy storage systems, and description of advantages and function of hybrid redox flow battery

- Insights into environmental regulations, value chain analysis and recent advancements in the renewable energy sector

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Premium Power Ltd., Primus Power, Axion Power International Inc., Bosch Group and Dynapower Energy Management



Summary:

The global zinc-bromine battery market is consolidated, and manufacturers are focusing on expansion and acquisition activities to gain their competitive edges and to satisfy the increased demand. Many key players are focusing on significant investments in research and development (R&D) to introduce new compounding technologies that can increase product efficiency.



The zinc-bromine battery market is segmented into two primary segments -

- Storage.

- Application.



Based on storage, the global zinc-bromine battery market is segmented into large-scale zinc-bromine batteries and compact zinc-bromine batteries.In 2020, the large-scale segment held a greater share of the global zinc bromine battery market, and it is anticipated to follow the same trend throughout the forecast period.



Large-scale zinc-bromine batteries are often used in power utility applications in various end-user sectors.Thus, the global popularity of large-scale zinc bromine batteries is increasing on a daily basis.



The compact zinc-bromine battery segment is projected to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period due to the increasing number of compact zinc-bromine battery applications. Compact zinc-bromine batteries are used in electronic devices and electric vehicles, as well as in residential applications.



Large global sites are currently using bromine flow batteries to balance energy deficiency. The U.S. Department of Defense uses zinc-bromine batteries for its military microgrid at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, Calif. Primus Power’s bromine-based technology was chosen for its extended duration, reliability and low cost, and it has helped to improve energy security, promote energy efficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.



Based on application, the global zinc-bromine battery market is segmented into utilities, commercial and industrial, residential, electric vehicle charging grid, military and others (e.g., telecommunication, marine). In 2020, the utilities segment dominated the global zinc-bromine battery market. In this segment, zinc-bromine flow batteries are used in special power utility applications to support huge infrastructures. The global commercial and industrial sector is growing due to the advancement in the technology and continuous expenditure and investments by different government bodies in the research and development sector. This is expected to have a positive impact on the commercial and industrial application segment. The electric vehicle application segment is also anticipated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to the increased global adoption of electric vehicles to curb air pollution.

