Online Asia Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition, October 12-13, 2021

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "7th Annual Mining Investment Asia" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its' 7th year, Mining Investment Asia is firmly established as South East Asia's largest strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides that, the host also incorporates the latest technological innovations that transform the industry as well as coal trends & opportunities.
For 2021, they are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider Asian and global audience in the new business environment. Our digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live & on-demand, chat with all participants, attend a virtual exhibition,s and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
They expect 500 senior-level executives, including over 200 investors and 40 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.
Join at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
Key Themes
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Commodity Trends in Asia
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Base Metals
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Coal Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Coal Demand & Supply Analysis
- Asia Coal Exploration Outlook
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
What To Expect?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
MATTHIEU LE GALL
Regional Business Developer - South East Asia
Akuo Energy
France
SU CHUANRONG
Director-General
China National Coal Association
Secretary-General of Technical Committee
World Coal Association
RAJIV BISWAS
Executive Director and APAC Chief Economist
IHS Markit
Singapore
HENDRA SINADIA
Executive Director
Indonesia Coal Mining Association (APBI-ICMA)
LIU JIANZHONG
Director, China Coal Technology & Engineering Group
China National Coal Association
TIUR HENNY MONICA
Founding Partner
MIP Law Firm
Indonesia
CLYDE RUSELL
Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist
Thomson Reuters
Australia
DANIEL MALLO
Managing Director - Head of Natural Resources & Infrastructure
Societe Generale
Hong Kong, SAR, China
MIKE MCGLONE
Senior Commodity Strategist
Bloomberg Intelligence
USA
SIMON POPPLE
Managing Director
Brookville Capital
UK
YUZURU SATO
Researcher
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
Japan
THAO DHH NGO
Group Executive Chairman
First IndoChina Group
Viet Nam
ANNE-CLAIRE HOWARD
Executive Director
Bettercoal
United Kingdom
MEIDY KATRIN LENGKEY
Secretary General
Indonesia Nickel Miners Association (APNI)
Indonesia
MICHEL LABROUSSE
Managing Partner
Mazarin Capital
Hong Kong SAR, China
ROBIN LEE
CEO
Hello Gold
Malaysia
VICTOR TAN
Sales Manager
Ranger Fire System
Singapore
NOORMAYA MUCHLIS
Executive Director (Environmental & Biodiversity Specialist
Women in Mining and Energy (WiME)
Indonesia
DIDIER RAULT
Chairman and CEO
World Mining Investment Limited
Hong Kong
MANESSA MUNGROO
Managing Director
Singapore Mining Club
Singapore
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uferjg