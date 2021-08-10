China Agriculture Equipment Market & Volume Report 2021: Market Opportunity will be US$ 43.5 Billion by 2026 from US$ 27.8 Billion in 2020

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Agriculture Equipment Market & Volume Forecast by Segments (Tractor, Towing, Threshing, Trans-Planter) Machinery, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Agriculture Equipment Market Opportunity will be US$ 43.5 Billion by 2026 from US$ 27.8 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.75%



China is amongst the largest manufacturers of farming equipment and the largest market for agricultural equipment globally. Most of the farming equipment industries are mainly concentrated in Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, and Zhejiang provinces. To maintain sound crop production and progressive development of the agriculture sector, the adoption of agriculture farm equipment has increased in China. It contributes to the China Agriculture Equipment Market's proper growth.



China Agriculture Equipment Market is anticipated to register significant growth projections during the forecast period backed by increasing government investments in developing the agriculture sector in China coupled with decent rebates and incentives initiated by the Chinese government for easy procurement of farm equipment.



Although the agricultural equipment industry in China is based on evolving technology, the lack of human capital and the necessary infrastructure to develop sophisticated farming machines that can compete with foreign products are some of the major factors restraining its growth. Due to this, China relies heavily on imports for high-tech farming equipment.

The demand for large and medium tractor in China is quite huge, and its sales are increasing rapidly. Small tractors are the most extensive selling agriculture equipment as it's more affordable and used by an average farmer across China. Furthermore, the small tractor's demand is increasing because of the improving per capita income of the farmer in the country.

The harvesting machine in the report has been categorized into a single harvesting machine that performs a single task and a combine/multipurpose harvesting machine that can perform harvesting of multiple crops. Further, the combine harvester has been categorized into three parts; rice combine harvester, wheat combine harvester and other combine harvesters.



In China, the companies dealing in Agricultural Equipment are competing based on equipment quality and promotion. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the country's leading companies.

Major Chinese Agricultural Equipment companies include John Deere, AGCO, CLAAS KGaA, First Tractor Company Limited and Kubota Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. China Agriculture Equipment Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 By Agricultural Equipment

6.1.2 By Harvesting Machinery by Type

6.1.3 By Combined Harvesting Machinery by Type

6.2 Volume Share Analysis

6.2.1 By Agricultural Equipment

6.2.2 By Harvesting Machinery by Type

6.2.3 By Combined Harvesting Machinery by Type



7. Segment Market & Volume

7.1 China Large & Medium Tractor

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Volume

7.2 China Small Tractor

7.3 China Large & Medium Towing Farm Machinery

7.4 China Motorized Threshing Machinery

7.5 China Trans-Planter Machinery

7.6 China Harvesting Machinery



8. China Harvesting Machinery by Type

8.1 China Single Harvesting Machinery

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 China Multi/Combine Harvesting Machinery



9. China Combine Harvesting Machinery by Type

9.1 China Rice Combine Harvesting Machinery

9.1.1 Market

9.1.2 Volume

9.2 China Wheat Combine Harvesting Machinery

9.3 China Other Combine Harvesting Machinery



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Recent Development

10.3 Revenue

John Deere

AGCO

CLAAS KGaA

First Tractor Company Limited

Kubota Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uojyct