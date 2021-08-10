New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type, By Dosage Form, By Container Type, By Basis of System, By Therapeutic Application, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128264/?utm_source=GNW



Global nasal drug delivery market is expected to grow at CAGR of 11.67% during the forecast period and is projected to reach USD123.92 billion by 2026 owing to the growing cases of respiratory problems such as asthma, paranasal sinuses, nasal infection, and others along with surging demand for non-invasive techniques and less painful treatments. Nasal drug delivery devices provide self-medication, which does not require patients to visit the doctor. The growing adoption of self-administration practices and demand for home healthcare devices are acting as key growth drivers for the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market. Furthermore, development of advanced nasal drug delivery devices and their efficacy and easy administration properties are propeling the market growth. With growing awareness and growing patient preference for nasal products, the market is poised to witness substantial growth in the next five years.

Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and various governments’ focus on promoting R&D activities are supporting the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market.However, the market is also facing some restraints.



Complications related to the over usage of nasal powders and nasal sprays are likely to hamper the growth of the global nasal drug delivery market.

Global nasal drug delivery market can be segmented based on drug type, dosage form, container type, basis of system, therapeutic applications, end user, distribution channel and region.Based on container type, the market can be segmented into non-pressurized containers and pressurized containers.



Among them, the non-pressurized containers are expected to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as they are mostly used in nasal sprays. Thus, the increasing demand for nasal sprays and growing prevalence of chronic diseases like asthma and diabetes are expected to contribute to the dominant share of non-pressurized containers through 2026.

Regionally, North America dominated the global nasal drug delivery market in 2020 and is further expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Increasing cases of respiratory disorders and presence of key market players are making North America a favorable market for nasal drug delivery.



However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to undergo the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and prevalence of chronic and respiratory disorders in the region.

Major companies operating in the global nasal drug delivery market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Becton Dickson & Company, Promius Pharma LLC, 3M COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aegis Therapeutics, LLC, B.F. Ascher & Company, Inc., ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd. and AptarGroup, Inc., among others. Key market players are undergoing growth strategies like joint ventures and new product launches to strengthen their position in the global market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of the global nasal drug delivery market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global nasal drug delivery market from 2021 to 2026.

• To forecast global nasal drug delivery market based on drug type, dosage form, container type, basis of system, delivery technologies, therapeutic applications, end user, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global nasal drug delivery market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global nasal drug delivery market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global nasal drug delivery market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of nasal drug delivery market devices manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global nasal drug delivery market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Nasal Drug Delivery Market device manufacturers/ companies/ partners

• Hospital Pharmacies/ Retail Pharmacies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to Nasal Drug Delivery Market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as Nasal Drug Delivery Market device manufacturing companies and end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global nasal drug delivery market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Drug Type:

o Antihistamines

o Corticosteroids

o Anesthetics

o Antibiotics

o Pain Relief Drugs

o Others

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Dosage Form:

o Sprays

o Drops

o Powder

o Gels & Ointments

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Container Type:

o Non-pressurized Containers

o Pressurized Containers

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Basis of System:

o Metered Dose

o Multi-Dose

o Unit Dose

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Therapeutic Applications:

o Asthma

o Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

o Rhinitis

o Cystic Fibrosis

o Nasal Congestion

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By End User:

o Home Care Settings

o Hospitals

o Clinics

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacies

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Online

• Global Nasal Drug Delivery Market, By Region:

o North America

i. United States

ii. Mexico

iii. Canada

o Europe

i. Germany

ii. France

iii. United Kingdom

iv. Italy

v. Spain

o Asia-Pacific

i. Japan

ii. China

iii. India

iv. South Korea

v. Australia

o South America

i. Brazil

ii. Argentina

iii. Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

i. South Africa

ii. Saudi Arabia

iii. UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global nasal drug delivery market.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

