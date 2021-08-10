New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Used Car Market, By Vehicle Type, By End Use, By Fuel Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128260/?utm_source=GNW



MENA used car market was valued over USD 57 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a robust growth rate of 8% in terms of value during the forecast period, owing to increasing population of non-native employees who don’t want to spend a fortune on new cars.A used car is a pre-owned vehicle having one or more registered owner(s).



Such cars are being sold through a variety of online and offline outlets including garages, independent car dealers, rental car companies, leasing offices, auctions, and private parties.Due to being old, prices of these vehicles are depreciated on the basis of the year of manufacture, distance, vehicle condition, etc.



MENA used car market stood at around 3.37 million units in the year ending December 2020. Increase in the average income of residents of countries like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates is aiding the growth of used cars owing to their growing preference of luxury cars at lower prices.

Iran being the largest used car market in the MENA region, was valued at USD 15.63 billion in the year 2020. For used cars in Iran, passenger car brands like Peugeot, Hyundai, SAIPA, Renault etc. are among the most cherished passenger car companies in Iran. Unlike other major markets in Middle East and Northern Africa, Iran has passenger car manufacturing units located in the country, like the SAIPA, an automaker headquartered in Tehran, capital of Iran. Such factors are expected to propel the country’s sales for upcoming five years. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, ranked second in the region in terms of used car units sold. According to the demographic survey conducted by the General Authority of Statistics, most Saudi families own at least two cars (~92% have at least one car and >56% have more than one car). With growing concerns of nuclear family for investments on new car, consumers are now going after pre-owned vehicles for personal use.

MENA Used Car Market on the basis of Vehicle Type is segmented into Small Cars, Mid Cars and Luxury Cars.Most of the used car demand comes from mid size cars, non-compact Sedans and sports utility vehicles manufactured by companies like Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Hyundai, etc.



Based on End Use, the MENA Used Car Market is segmented into Institutional and Individual sales. Used Cars which are owned by Institutions like cab services, offices, etc. come under Institutional segment, whereas individual segment refers to the car sold for personal use to an individual.

COVID-19 has largely affected the economies of the Middle Eastern and North African countries.Walk-ins in the car showrooms decreased and imports were halted for a certain period of time.



With negative impacts on employment, consumers started contracting their spending in a lot of countries. This resulted used car market to witness a decline in the sales for the year 2020 in MENA countries.

The used car market is scattered in MENA region when comes to market competition.Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited is an authorized Toyota dealer in Saudi Arabia.



Since consumers mostly prefer Toyota for new as well as used cars in most of the countries in MENA.Therefore, Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited with its widespread network of used car showrooms is the leader in MENA Used Car Market.



It is followed by companies like Kayishha (SellAnyCar), YallaMotor, Al Futtaim Automotive Group LLC, Bama, CarSwitch, DubiCars, Copart Inc., etc.



