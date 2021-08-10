Global $8.63 Bn Oatmeal Market to 2027 Featuring Bagrry India, General Mills, Inc, Nestle SA, Kellogg Company, Quaker Oats Co

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oatmeal Market & Volume Global Forecast By Oat Type, Distribution Channel, Country (Consumption, Production, Import, Export), Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Oatmeal Market will be US$ 8.63 Billion by 2027 from US$ 4.97 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during 2020-2027
Oats are one of the most popular breakfast foods that consist of boiled water or milk; the resulting dish is oatmeal. They have become trendy healthy food across the globe. In today's changing lifestyle, oatmeal is instant, easy hunger food for tighter morning schedules. It's mainly eaten in form porridge with the popular topping of fruits and sugar worldwide. People also prefer Oats in various innovative ways in their diets such as oat cookie, oatcakes, oat bread, muesli, Idlis and uttamp.
Oats contains a rich source of soluble fibre beta gluten which reduces the risk of heart diseases and lowers cholesterol level in the body. This whole-grain powerhouse is highly nutritious, incorporating exciting flavours and texture. Both adults and teenage prefer oats due to its versatile and impressive health benefits. They are considered as most healthy cereal food. Avenal Sativa or oats are edible seeds of oat grass. It's now most common staple food available in all kitchens, especially the United States.
Based on how they are processed, Oats are available in a variety of forms in the market. Whole Oat Grouts or grain kernels contain the intact germ, endosperm, and bran and take longest cooking time. Scottish Oats are more used in cooking porridge. Quick or Instant oats are cooked, dried, and cut, then rolled thin for faster cooking.
Hyper and supermarkets are considered the more appropriate place for buying all sorts of FMCGs products at reasonable prices. These markets have various oatmeal flavours with numerous pricing options to choose for its consumers.
Due to COVID-19 impact, E-grocery sites have also emerged as an alternate option to purchase all food products. This report has covered the market and volume of top oatmeal consuming countries like the European Union, United States, Russia, Canada, Australia, Brazil, China, Argentina, Ukraine, Chile, and Others.
In contrast, European countries are more inclined towards oatmeal breakfast due to its affordability. At the same time, developing countries like Asia Pacific region are gaining traction towards a healthy lifestyle. They are thus escalating the overall growth of the global oatmeal market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Oat Meal Market
6. Volume Analysis - Global Oat Meal
6.1 Production
6.2 Consumption
6.3 Import
6.4 Export
7. Share Analysis
7.1 Market Share
7.1.1 Type
7.1.2 Distribution Channel
7.1.3 Consuming Country
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 Producing Country
7.2.2 Importing Country
7.2.3 Exporting Country
8. Market Analysis - By Oat Type
8.1 Whole Oat Groats
8.2 Steel Cut Oats
8.3 Scottish Oats
8.4 Regular Rolled Oats
8.5 Quick Rolled Oats
8.6 Instant Oats
8.7 Others
9. Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Hyper Market
9.2 Super Market
9.3 Specialty Retailers
9.4 Convenience Stores
9.5 Independent Retailers
9.6 Others
10. Country - Oat Meal Market & Volume
10.1 European Union
10.2 Russia
10.3 United States
10.4 Canada
10.5 Australia
10.6 China
10.7 Brazil
10.8 Argentina
10.9 Chile
10.10 Ukraine
11. Producing Country - Volume Analysis
11.1 European Union
11.2 Canada
11.3 Russia
11.4 Australia
11.5 United States
11.6 Brazil
11.7 Argentina
11.8 Chile
11.9 China
11.10 Ukraine
11.11 Other
12. Importing Country - Volume Analysis
12.1 United States
12.2 China
12.3 Mexico
12.4 Japan
12.5 Switzerland
12.6 South Africa
12.7 Ecuador
12.8 Norway
12.9 South Korea
12.10 India
12.11 Other
13. Exporting Country - Volume Analysis
13.1 Canada
13.2 Australia
13.3 European Union
13.4 Russia
13.5 Chile
13.6 United States
13.7 Kazakhstan
13.8 Ukraine
13.9 Other
14. Company Analysis
14.1 Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Recent Developments
14.1.3 Sales Analysis
14.2 General Mills, Inc.
14.3 Nestle SA
14.4 Kellogg Company
14.5 Quaker Oats Company (Owned by PEPSICO)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/86bogi