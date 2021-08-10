New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Bus Market, By Length Type, By Fuel Type, By Seating Capacity, By Body Type, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05615115/?utm_source=GNW



Asia Pacific Bus market is expected to grow from 22.97 thousand units in 2020 to 42.57 thousand units, growing at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period because of growing environmental concerns and increasing government initiatives. Due to increasing number of personal two-wheelers and four-wheeler vehicles on roads, the level of pollution is increasing day by day which is a huge concern. Not only increasing fleet of personal vehicle is affecting the environment but also leading to traffic congestion on the roads. To overcome the issue of environmental pollution and traffic congestion, governments are taking necessary steps like promoting buses for daily travelling by offering subsidies on buses and providing benefits for increasing the adoption rate of electric vehicles. The electric buses can play a vital role in decreasing the pollution level as use of electricity in place of fuels like diesel and petrol causes less pollution. However, the deployment of electric buses will depend upon country wise policy and also the number of charging stations in countries. To run the electric buses on road countries should have a strong charging infrastructure to avoid problems.

Asia Pacific Bus market can be segmented on the basis of length, fuel type, seating capacity, body type and application.Based on length, below 8m buses is leading the market.



But in 2020, the sales of buses with length 10m-12m were good because of use in both intracity and intercity application.In terms of fuel type, diesel buses dominated the market with over 90% market share in 2020.



In the forecast period also it is expected that diesel buses will dominate the bus market, but electric buses are projected to grow at a good CAGR in comparison to diesel buses.

By seating capacity segment, the buses with below 30 seats are leading the market because of high demand for intracity purposes. In by body type segment, the fully built buses i.e., which are not modified for individual purposes are dominating the Asia pacific bus market and in forecast period also it is expected that this segment will dominate the market. In by Application bus segment, transit buses are leading the market because of high demand as intracity buses followed by motorcoaches. The demand of motorcoaches is basically due to increasing tourism in Asia-pacific countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore etc.

Major players operating in Asia-Pacific Bus market are Toyota Motor Corporation, SML Isuzu Ltd., Hino Motors, Ltd., AB Volvo, Scania, MAN, Daimler AG, Nissan, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Shanghai Shenlong Bus Co., Ltd. Key players are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new product developments. Players operating in the market are improving R&D capabilities while enhancing operational efficiency to register positive growth.



