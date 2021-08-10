Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Energy Storage - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Advanced Energy Storage Market to Reach 12.9 Thousand Megawatts by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Energy Storage estimated at 8.2 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.9 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Thermal Energy Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach 6.4 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochemical Energy Storage segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.4 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Advanced Energy Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Other Technologies Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.4 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2 Thousand Megawatts by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.5 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Recent Market Activity

Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid Integration

Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio

Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy Revolution Underway in the Global Economy

How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced Energy Storage Remains Bright

Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable-to-Grid Integration

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Market Trends and Drivers

Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids

Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level Energy Storage?

"Value Stacking": A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage Technologies

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications

Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely on Grid Stability

Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the Operation of Smart Grids

Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications

Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a Promising Clean Energy Technology

CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage

LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage without Geographical Constraints

SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology

Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar Energy into the Grid

Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage Technologies Closer to Commercialization

Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

