Fennec Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

~ FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date Set for November 27, 2021 ~

~ If Approved by the FDA, PEDMARK™ Stands to Be the First Therapy for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Hearing Loss in Children ~

~ Company Has Approximately $27 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ~

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“We are pleased that the FDA has accepted our PEDMARK™ NDA resubmission, and as we work closely with the Agency through the review process, we are also focusing on essential activities in preparation to bring this important treatment to children receiving cisplatin chemotherapy,” said Rosty Raykov, chief executive officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Upcoming Investor Event

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Cash Position – Cash and cash equivalents were $27.3 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents between June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, is the result of expenses related to the development and preparation of our New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission of PEDMARK™ and general and administrative expenses, which were offset by the $5.0 million draw on the Bridge Bank Loan in June 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $5.0 million in funded debt.

Financial Update

The selected financial data presented below is derived from our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The complete unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021 and management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations will be available via www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com. All values are presented in thousands unless otherwise noted.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Operations:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021

2020

Revenue $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 800 1,121 General and administrative 3,120 3,724 Loss from operations (3,920 ) (4,845 ) Other (expense)/income Unrealized loss on securities (84 ) — Amortization expense — (30 ) Other (loss)/gain (9 ) 13 Net interest income 12 17 Total other income, net (81 ) — Net (loss) $ (4,001 ) $ (4,846 ) Basic net (loss) per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted net (loss) per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 )





Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Balance Sheets

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, (Unaudited) 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,293 $ 30,344 Prepaid expenses 409 797 Other current assets 372 276 Total current assets 28,074 31,417 Non-Current assets Deferred issuance cost 507 466 Deferred issuance cost (amortization) (466 ) (466 ) Total non-current assets 41 — Total assets $ 28,115 $ 31,417 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 677 $ 1,571 Accrued liabilities 171 776 Total current liabilities 848 2,347 Long term liabilities Term loan 5,000 — Debt discount (14 ) — Total long-term liabilities 4,986 — Total liabilities 5,834 2,347 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 26,007 shares issued and outstanding (2020 -26,003) 140,780 140,733 Additional paid-in capital 51,132 49,234 Accumulated deficit (170,874 ) (162,140 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,243 1,243 Total shareholders’ equity 22,281 29,070 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 28,115 $ 31,417





Working Capital



Fiscal Year Ended June 30, December 31, Selected Asset and Liability Data: 2021 2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,293 $ 30,344 Other current assets 781 1,073 Current liabilities (848 ) (2,347 ) Working capital $ 27,226 $ 29,070 Selected Equity: Common stock & APIC $ 191,912 $ 189,967 Accumulated deficit (170,874 ) (162,140 ) Stockholders’ equity 22,281 29,070

About PEDMARK™

Cisplatin and other platinum compounds are essential chemotherapeutic agents for many pediatric malignancies. Unfortunately, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity, or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible and particularly harmful to the survivors of pediatric cancer.

In the U.S. and Europe, it is estimated that, annually, over 10,000 children may receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The incidence of ototoxicity depends upon the dose and duration of chemotherapy, and many of these children require lifelong hearing aids. There is currently no established preventive agent for this hearing loss and only expensive, technically difficult and sub-optimal cochlear (inner ear) implants have been shown to provide some benefit. Infants and young children that suffer ototoxicity at critical stages of development lack speech language development and literacy, and older children and adolescents lack social-emotional development and educational achievement.

PEDMARK has been studied by cooperative groups in two Phase 3 clinical studies of survival and reduction of ototoxicity, The Clinical Oncology Group Protocol ACCL0431 and SIOPEL 6. Both studies have been completed. The COG ACCL0431 protocol enrolled childhood cancers typically treated with intensive cisplatin therapy for localized and disseminated disease, including newly diagnosed hepatoblastoma, germ cell tumor, osteosarcoma, neuroblastoma, and medulloblastoma. SIOPEL 6 enrolled only hepatoblastoma patients with localized tumors.

The FDA has accepted for filing the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK™ and has granted Priority Review. PEDMARK has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018, and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Target Action Date of November 27, 2021. The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sodium thiosulfate (tradename PEDMARQSI) is currently under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information described in this press release, all other statements are forward-looking. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the Company’s expectations regarding its interactions and communications with the FDA, including the Company’s expectations and goals respecting the NDA resubmission for PEDMARK™. Obtaining Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the NDA resubmission of PEDMARK. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including the risk that unforeseen factors may result in delays in or failure to obtain FDA approval of PEDMARK, the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s reliance on third party manufacturing, the risks that the Company’s NDA resubmission does not adequately address the concerns identified in the CRL previously provided by the FDA, the risk that the NDA resubmission to the FDA will not be satisfactory, that regulatory and guideline developments may change, scientific data and/or manufacturing capabilities may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, unforeseen global instability, including political instability, or instability from an outbreak of pandemic or contagious disease, such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or surrounding the duration and severity of an outbreak, protection offered by the Company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to fund further development and clinical studies, the Company may not meet its future capital requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Fennec disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For a more detailed discussion of related risk factors, please refer to our public filings available at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Robert Andrade

Chief Financial Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(919) 246-5299