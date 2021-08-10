Forescout Expands Partnership with BT to Enhance Enterprise Network Security Globally

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc , the leader in Enterprise of Things security, today announced the expansion of its global alliance with BT to include network segmentation and operational technology (OT) security with Forescout’s comprehensive device visibility and control platform. By combining BT’s managed service expertise with Forescout’s platform, customers can understand their cyber and operational risk profile and strengthen their security posture through complete situational awareness.



Network security has become one of today’s most complex cyber security issues. With a huge upsurge in the volume and diversity of devices, including IoT and OT, organizations face a significantly increased attack surface. Comprehensive device visibility coupled with real time situational analysis and mitigation via network segmentation is critical to reduce security risk.

With the addition of Forescout eyeSegment to its Managed Network Access Control service, BT customers can now reduce their attack surface through policy-based segmentation, as well as benefiting from end-to-end device visibility and control. BT will also be launching Forescout eyeInspect, which gives organizations visibility and control of their OT and IoT assets and allows them to quickly detect threats to their OT networks.

“Enterprise IT and OT networks that lack the ability to sufficiently identify and categorize all devices and report on their security posture are susceptible to increased risk of attacks,” said Keith Weatherford, vice president of worldwide channels, Forescout. “BT’s managed offering, supported by Forescout’s platform, offers customers the industry’s first fully-integrated solution for unified IT and OT security. This allows BT customers to identify and manage all assets connected to their networks, and then logically segment them to limit attack surfaces and prevent lateral movement in case of an incident.”

David Stark, Security Portfolio Director at BT, added: “Over the last 18 months, almost all businesses have had to make huge organizational and technological changes that have radically altered their cyber risks. One of the biggest challenges facing security teams today is visibility of the devices connecting to their networks, and the ability to quickly isolate and control potential security issues. Our partnership with Forescout means that we can ensure the highest levels of cyber resilience for our customers across their entire estate, including cloud, data center, on-premise and operational technology.”

With BT’s comprehensive managed security service, customers can outsource the full monitoring and management of the Forescout platform and benefit from the following capabilities:

Discovery of all managed and unmanaged devices in real time as they connect to the network





Continuous assessment of device hygiene, compliance and risk status





Segmentation of devices into logical groups to enforce least privilege access and minimized attack surface





Enforcement of compliance and zero trust polices and control actions





Orchestration of security workflows and automated response through integration with a wide range of other security devices



To learn more about BT Security visit https://www.globalservices.bt.com/en/aboutus/our-services/security

For further information about Forescout, please visit www.forescout.com

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured. Learn more at www.forescout.com.

About BT

BT Group is the UK’s leading telecommunications and network provider and a leading provider of global communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities in the UK include the provision of fixed voice, mobile, broadband and TV (including Sport) and a range of products and services over converged fixed and mobile networks to consumer, business and public sector customers. For its global customers, BT provides managed services, security and network and IT infrastructure services to support their operations all over the world. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Openreach, which provides access network services to over 650 communications provider customers who sell phone, broadband and Ethernet services to homes and businesses across the UK.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, BT Group’s reported revenue was £21,331m with reported profit before taxation of £1,804m.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/about



