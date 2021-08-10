The Global EHS market size is expected to grow USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environment, Health and Safety Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05369874/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, it has become necessary for every industry vertical to adhere to government guidelines and stringent regulations for enhancing the safety of the environment and its employees. The governing bodies and regional federal agencies are proactively mandating the implementation of EHS software across industry verticals to adhere to the environmental and occupational safety standards.

• By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period



EHS solution can be deployed on customer premises using the on-premises or cloud-based deployment mode. With advancements in technology, enterprises are seen to prefer the cloud-based EHS as they offer various benefits, such as a pay-per-use model, flexibility, speed in accessibility, and low installation and maintenance costs.

SMEs prefer adopting cloud-based EHS software solution due to their budget constraints.Adoption of the on-premises solutions requires a separate infrastructure, maintenance charges, and a dedicated resource team.



These factors are expected to trigger the adoption of cloud-based solutions among SMEs.

• By vertical, energy and utilities segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The energy and utilities vertical has witnessed the significant adoption of EHS software solutions because of the evolving EHS laws, regulations, and standards.EHS software solutions ensure regulatory compliances, mitigate operational risks, and quantify and report air emissions from utilities or energy system processes.



These solutions also include sustainability tracking, which takes care of customized KPIs and business metrics.In addition, EHS software solutions comprise an executive dashboard, which helps professionals manage environmental performance, onsite incidents, and energy and utilities use.



The energy and utilities vertical primarily includes natural gas, oil, nuclear power, coal, renewable energy, electricity, water, waste, and recycling sectors.

• By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the EHS market.It is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



China has witnessed immense industrial growth and is the manufacturing capital of the world.Its government is getting stricter with EHS regulations and compliances.



The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) started a program called China Environment and Health Initiative, generating new research on the connection between health, environment, and development in China.

Similarly, countries such as India, Australia, and Japan are also taking several initiatives to implement the EHS solutions.The Government of India and the labor departments of the states and union territories in the country are responsible for the safety and health of workers.



The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and Directorate General Factory Advice Services and Labor Institutes (DGFASLI) assist the ministry in the technical aspects of OSH in mines, factories, and ports. The Government of Australia is also following the Work Health and Safety Act 2011, which includes all the necessary rules and regulations of EHS.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Directors– 25%, Others*–40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW** – 5%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the EHS market. Key and innovative vendors in the EHS market include VelocityEHS (US), Enablon (France), Intelex (US), Cority US), Gensuite (US), Sphera (US), SAI Global (US), Quentic (Germany), UL (US), Alcumus (UK), SHE Software (UK), VisiumKMS (US), Ideagen (UK), EcoOnline (Ireland), ETQ(US), Dakota Software (US), ProcessMap, SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), Verisk 3E (US), Enhesa (US), SAP(Germany), IsoMetrix (South Africa), SHEQX (UK), Pro-Sapien(UK), SafeSite(US), and ComplianceQuest(US).



Research Coverage

The EHS Market is segmented into component, deployment mode, verticals, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the EHS Market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the following ways:

• It comprehensively segments the EHS Market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

• It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

• It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes a competitor ecosystem, new product launch, product enhancement, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05369874/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________