Hempalooza: Niagara's first grassroots outdoor cannabis festival takes root this October!

Niagara, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempalooza is the first outdoor, grassroots, hemp and cannabis festival taking place October 9th-11th, 2021, in the gorgeous Niagara Region. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and celebrate medical and recreational cannabis in a safe, engaging, educational, and welcoming atmosphere.

Hempalooza attendees must be aged 19 or older in order to attend the festival. Expect to find a variety of interactive exhibits, educational sessions, cannabis producers, accessory companies, and much more. Festival guests will also be able to speak with industry professionals to learn about both cannabis physical and mental health benefits, pain management, as well as discover the latest in product accessories.

Co-Founder of Hempalooza, Nicki Inch, says, “Hempalooza has been a dream of ours for a very long time, and it is so exciting seeing it all come together. We wanted to create a safe space in this beautiful region for those that are curious or experienced cannabis users. Hempalooza encourages the de-stigmatization around cannabis & cannabis use.”

Workshops and seminars will be available on a wide variety of topics, including: how to grow cannabis in your own backyard, cooking with cannabis and so much more! Attendees will be able to find the latest in hemp and cannabis accessories and be able to enjoy the “usual” festival activities such as music, food and more.

“The vision of Hempalooza was to bring the cannabis industry together in a fun, safe atmosphere. There are so many great companies and brands, we wanted to bring them all to the community of Niagara,” says Sean Polden, Co-Founder of Hempalooza.

Local Artisanal soda will be available to purchase from the venue sponsor at the event. Canalside Soda Company began brewing Old Fashioned soda beverages in 2019 from its St. Catharines brewery and brews its beverages right at the venue. The inspiration for Canalside Soda Company comes from its close proximity to the Welland Canal and the thousands of hardworking farmers and factory workers that have worked canal-side over the last 200 years.

The festival provides attendees, partners and vendors an unparalleled opportunity to raise awareness and forge relationships with industry influencers. Those interested in attending this year’s event can get tickets here. Early bird ticket sales are $25 per day or $60 for a three day pass. After August 31st, tickets will be $35 per day or $80 for a three day pass.

Interested in being a vendor or sponsor at Hempalooza? Learn more about how you can be a part of Niagara’s first outdoor cannabis and hemp festival by visiting our website and looking under sponsors and vendors.

Come join us at Hempalooza!

About Hempalooza:

Hempalooza is the first grassroots, outdoor, consumer cannabis festival, happening from October 9-11, 2021. The Hempalooza festival is where cannabis novices and connoisseurs meet in a welcoming and safe environment to enjoy educational experiences that feature vendors, local artists & musicians. Founders Nicki Inch and Sean Polden dreamed of this festival where the community could get together and gather once again safely.





Media Inquiries please contact:

Amanda Lockington

Marigold Marketing & PR

amanda@marigoldpr.com

1-877-681-5541





Business Inquiries please contact:

Nicki Inch

Events Director at Events on Thirty

nicki@eventsonthirty.ca

289-241-3422 ­