HEXO Corp to participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that management will participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a presentation today, August 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the “Events” page on hexocorp.com or by going directly to the Cannacord Webcast. For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share.

