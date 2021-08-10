New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "String Wound Filter Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128256/?utm_source=GNW





The global string wound filter materials market is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%. The growth is mainly due to the growing environmental consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for string wound filter materials. The market is expected to reach $1.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.95%.



The string wound filter materials market consists of sales of string wound filter materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture string wound filter materials.String wound filter materials are depth cartridge filters that are constructed by weaving yarn around a core.



String wound filter materials are commonly used to remove toxins and chemicals from various water sources.



The main types of yarn in the string wound filter materials market include polypropylene, cotton, rayon, polyester, and others. The different core materials include polypropylene, stainless steel, others and are implemented in different verticals such as chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and medical, food and beverage, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the string wound filter materials market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the string wound filter materials market.Major companies operating in the string wound filter materials sector are focused on developing technological solutions for string wound filter materials.



For instance, Gopani, an Indian filter cartridge manufacturer, introduced Clarywound 3X string wound filter cartridges in 2019 that have three times the filtration efficiency of a regular wound filter cartridge. Clarywound 3X cartridges are made using a patented CNC machining process that creates a true multi-layered micronic gradient that spans five separate cartridges.



In November 2019, NORAM Group, a USA-based company acquired Cleanflow Ab for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, NORAM Group will be able to expand its products and services globally.



Cleanflow Ab is a Sweden-based company that provides innovative and cost-efficient filtration products including string wound filter.



The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the string wound filter materials market in the forecast period.Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects.



String wound filter materials are prevalent and highly effective in wastewater treatment.String wound water filters are a form of depth filter that traps dirt not only on the surface but down to the center.



For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide, which is expected to increase further in the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment drives the growth of the string wound filter materials market.



The countries covered in the string wound filter materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



