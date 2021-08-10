New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128255/?utm_source=GNW





The global non-volatile memory market is expected to grow from $56.03 billion in 2020 to $62.48 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements, adoption of flash memories in consumer electronics, rise in demand for faster memory access, increasing demand for faster access and low power consuming memory devices, and rising need for memory devices with high speed. The market is expected to reach $99.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.47%.



The non-volatile memory market consists of sales of storage drives by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture solid state drives (SSDs, compact disks, and flash drives used for storing data. Non-volatile memory is generally used for storing data over a long period and is categorized into electrically addressed systems such as ROM and mechanically addressed systems such as optical disc magnetic tapes and holographic memory.



The main types of memory for the non-volatile memory market are flash memory, erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), 3D-X Point, nano random access memory (NRAM), and others.Flash memory is an electronic non-volatile computer memory chip used for data-storage in computers and other electronic devices, and can transfer data between a personal computer (PC) and digital devices.



Erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM) is a non-volatile memory that has programmable read-only memory that can be erased and re-used. Ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM) is a non-volatile memory that combines the fast read and writes access of dynamic RAM and DRAM. 3D-X Point is a type of non-volatile memory that can boost server and PC performance for real-time data processing. Nano random access memory (NRAM) is a type of non-volatile memory which is based on the position of carbon nanotubes deposited on a chip-like substrate. The wafer is a thin piece of semiconductor material that is used in the non-volatile memory market is 200mm, 300mm, and 450mm. These non-volatile memories are used by consumer electronics, enterprise storage, automotive & transportation, military & aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, energy & power, healthcare, agricultural, and retail.



Asia Pacific is the largest region in the non-volatile memory market in 2020.Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of a high-reliability non-volatile memory devices is a key trend in the non-volatile market.A high reliable memory helps in well remembered information.



In March 2021, Infineon Technologies, a German based company, launched second-generation of high-reliability non-volatile static random-access memory (nvSRAM). This devices would offer QML-Q (Qt modeling language) and high-reliability industrial specifications that will support demanding non-volatile code storage and data-logging applications in harsh environments, including aerospace and industrial applications.



In August 2019, Toshiba a Japan-based company that engages in providing industrial and social infrastructure systems, IT solutions such as quantum cryptography has announced the acquisition of Lite-on technology for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition aims to increase Toshiba NAND flash shipments by sales channel expansion and improve its business structure ahead of listing.



Lite-on Technology is a Taiwan-based company that is engaged in developing optoelectronics and key electronic components.



The increase in demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements is expected to drive the growth of the non-volatile memory market in the forecast.The upsurge in usage of smartphones and the easy availability of high-speed internet data has resulted in a drastic increase in data consumption and storage.



According to a study by ASSOCHAM in association with PwC, the data consumption is expected to grow at a rate of 73% CAGR by 2022 in India.With such a rise in data consumption, the need for reliable and compact storage is increasing, resulting in increased demand for flash storage.



Thus, the growing demand for electronic devices and data storage requirements with increasing data consumption is boosting the growth of the non-volatile memory market.



The countries covered in the non-volatile memory market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

