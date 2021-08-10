Trevena Announces Publication Highlighting Risk / Benefit Analysis of OLINVYK® in Pain and Therapy

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the publication of an exploratory analysis evaluating the safety of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection and IV morphine, using data from the OLINVYK Phase 3 program. The findings suggest that under equianalgesic conditions, patients receiving OLINVYK were less likely to experience adverse events (AEs) compared to patients treated with morphine.



The publication is titled, “Oliceridine Exhibits Improved Tolerability Compared to Morphine at Equianalgesic Conditions: Exploratory Analysis from Two Phase 3 Randomized Placebo and Active Controlled Trials,” with lead author Gregory B. Hammer, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and of Pediatrics at Stanford University (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s40122-021-00299-0).

“IV opioids continue to play a key role in post-operative pain management in my practice. As clinicians, we are always focused on achieving the optimal balance of analgesia with minimal risks to our patients,” said Dr. Hammer. “These findings provide useful insight into the benefit-risk profile of OLINVYK and suggest that it can provide morphine-level pain relief with a lower risk of adverse events.”

Publication Key Points:

A logistic regression analysis of data from the two OLINVYK Phase 3 pivotal trials suggested that, at equal levels of analgesia comparing OLINVYK to IV morphine:

OLINVYK-treated patients were ~50% less likely than morphine-treated patients to experience one or more treatment-emergent AEs of nausea, vomiting, sedation, dizziness, pruritus, or hypoxia.

The odds ratio (OR) for a comparison of the effect of treatment with OLINVYK versus morphine was 0.507 for the pooled hard- and soft-tissue studies data (p = 0.009). An OR <1 indicates a lower likelihood of achieving the safety composite endpoint associated with OLINVYK treatment versus morphine. The OR was 0.499 (p = 0.042) and 0.542 (p = 0.121) for the hard-tissue and soft-tissue studies, respectively.

The publication can be found at https://www.trevena.com/publications.

“The findings from this analysis are compelling and suggest that OLINVYK may offer an improved benefit / risk profile for patients requiring IV opioids,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “Because all opioids carry risks, when prescribing OLINVYK, physicians should monitor their patients closely and refer to the Important Safety Information.”

About OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. OLINVYK contains oliceridine, a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse similar to other opioids. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK is available in 1 mg/1 mL and 2 mg/2 mL single-dose vials, and a 30 mg/30 mL single-patient-use vial for patient-controlled analgesia (PCA). Approved PCA doses are 0.35 mg and 0.5 mg and doses greater than 3 mg should not be administered. The cumulative daily dose should not exceed 27 mg. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

