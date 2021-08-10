Archer Adds to Leadership Team; Hires Ben Lu as Chief Financial Officer

As Archer moves towards becoming a public company via its merger with Atlas Crest, Ben will lead the Company’s finance and investor relations functions



Ben’s extensive experience will help Archer lay the groundwork for financial success and develop a scalable program as the Company prepares to meet regulatory requirements and obtain FAA type certification of its aircraft ahead of expected significant deliveries of its eVTOL aircraft in late 2024 or 2025

An expert at engaging with investor communities, Ben will help ensure Archer’s shareholders are properly informed and involved following the consummation of the proposed business combination



PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer Aviation Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”), a leading Urban Air Mobility company and developer of all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft, today announced the appointment of Ben Lu as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Ben will oversee the Company’s finances as Archer transitions to a public company following the completion of the proposed business combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (“Atlas Crest”) (NYSE: ACIC), which is currently expected to close this fall.

As CFO, Ben will continue to grow and oversee the finance and investor relations departments at Archer. As the Company’s first C-suite level finance hire, Ben is positioned at the helm of the Company’s emergence from private to public. In this role, he will leverage operational finance with a strategic mindset to maximize company value. In establishing this framework, Ben will work through the lens of an investor as the proposed business combination — announced in February — is finalized this fall.

“My entire career has been focused on helping tech companies scale by creating strategic approaches to finance and investor relations. I am excited and ready to step into this role for Archer,” said Ben Lu, Archer CFO. “The company Brett and Adam have built is rooted in an aspirational vision of the future and I can’t wait to add to the expertise of the team that will make that vision a reality.”

Ben arrives at Archer following a successful five-year period at Logitech, where he was most recently the VP of Finance managing a global finance team, including Corporate FP&A, Treasury, Investor Relations and various other finance functions. At Logitech, Ben, as head of investor relations, led the team during a period in which Logitech achieved a 10x increase in shareholder value (from $2B to $20B), which resulted in part, from Logitech implementing an enhanced strategic approach to its investor community relationships. As the finance team leader, Ben and his team were able to help the company scale revenues from $2B in 2017 to over $5B in 2021 while increasing operating profits fivefold from $238M to $1.3B over the same time period. Now, Ben will apply that same deft maneuvering and value-driven strategic thinking to the development of Archer’s investor community and approach to finance as a public company.

“Finding the right CFO is no small task, but Ben’s past results and unique investor-driven approach is exactly what Archer needs as we transition from privately-owned startup to a quickly-scaling public company,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “As we navigate the closing of our merger with Atlas Crest, we’re thrilled to have Ben at the financial helm, preparing a strategy that can be implemented on day one.”

“Brett and I have been honored to welcome so much new talent into the Archer team, and Ben is certainly no exception as a standout in his field,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “At Archer we pride ourselves on assembling only the best, brightest, and most passionate and are thrilled to add Ben’s experienced voice to our senior leadership team.”

Archer is expected to close its merger with Atlas Crest this fall, adding to a year of significant milestones. Most notably, the Company’s unveiling of their demonstrator aircraft, Maker, which allowed consumers worldwide to virtually step inside the aircraft and envision a trip in Archer’s commercial aircraft following the expected receipt of FAA type certification and subsequent planned launch in late 2024.

Continue to follow along with Archer’s journey via www.archer.com

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry passengers for a targeted 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .

About Atlas Crest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses and is sponsored by an affiliate of Moelis & Company, a leading global financial advisor to corporate executives, boards, entrepreneurs, financial sponsors and governments. The management team is led by Ken Moelis, Chairman, and Michael Spellacy, Chief Executive Officer, both of whom have had careers centered around identifying, evaluating and implementing organic and inorganic transformational growth and value creation initiatives across a broad range of industries. Atlas Crest priced its $500 million initial public offering on October 27, 2020.

