Nuvei Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) results for the second quarter of 2021 exceeded the financial outlook previously provided, underscoring the strength and momentum in our business,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “We achieved total volume(2), revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) growth of 146%, 114%, and 112%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2020, as we continue advancing our strategic initiatives, expanding global connectivity and market opportunity, delivering full-stack leading edge payment technology solutions to help our merchants connect with their customers by making the world a local marketplace. Our accelerated investments in product, innovation, distribution and talent are driving performance and laying the foundation for sustainable growth. We are proud of our results and are consequently raising our financial outlook for the full year 2021 and providing medium and long-term growth targets.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Operational Highlights

Total volume ( 2) in the quarter increased triple-digits in all four regions with North America up 160%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) up 135%, Asia-Pacific (APAC) up 110%, and Latin America (LATAM) up 105%.

in the quarter increased triple-digits in all four regions with North America up 160%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) up 135%, Asia-Pacific (APAC) up 110%, and Latin America (LATAM) up 105%. Volume growth from current customers and the acceleration of new client wins drove Nuvei’s second quarter performance. Total volume ( 2 ) from new business increased 114% in the six months period ended June 30, 2021 over the same prior year period, largely as a result of the Company’s ongoing investment in and expansion of its direct distribution channel.

from new business increased 114% in the six months period ended June 30, 2021 over the same prior year period, largely as a result of the Company’s ongoing investment in and expansion of its direct distribution channel. Nuvei completed its previously announced acquisition of Mazooma Technical Services Inc. (“Mazooma”), on August 3, 2021. The acquisition enhances and expands Nuvei’s portfolio of North American payment options with instant bank-to-bank payments for pay-ins and payouts and real time payments (“RTP”) for accelerated withdrawals, allowing customers to receive payouts immediately into their bank accounts 24/7/365. Nuvei will now offer Mazooma as an increasingly popular and accepted payment method to its merchant customer base across all industry verticals.

Nuvei extended its card acquiring capabilities and global payment solutions to now include coverage connecting merchants to 204 markets, providing local acquiring in 45 markets, and offering 480 alternative payment methods (APMs) as well as 40 cryptocurrencies, and supporting nearly 150 currencies.

The Company launched several meaningful product innovations in the quarter including the addition of Discover and Diners Club International processing and acquiring, expanding our customers’ acceptance offerings; an enhanced version of our checkout SDK, which gives our customer’s unparalleled customization to facilitate their own customer checkout experience; and, the introduction of instant payment through RTP for accelerated withdrawals.

Nuvei was recently certified as an official payment solutions provider for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, providing a comprehensive suite of payment features for eCommerce merchants, offering easy setup and customization for an optimized customer experience.

The Company has accelerated its investment in product, innovation, distribution and talent and is looking to expand headcount by approximately 200 employees globally across the organization by year end 2021.

The Company expects to complete its acquisition of SimplexCC Ltd. (“Simplex”) in the second half of 2021.

Financial Outlook

For the three months ending September 30, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021, Nuvei anticipates total volume(2), revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) to be in the ranges below. Considering the strong performance during the three months ended June 30, 2021, where Nuvei exceeded the previously anticipated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) outlook, as well as continuing momentum in the business, management is raising the financial outlook for the year ending December 31, 2021. The updated financial outlook and specifically the Adjusted EBITDA(1) reflects the Company’s strategy to accelerate its investment in distribution, marketing, innovation, technology as well as the infrastructure resulting from the recent acquisition of Mazooma. The Company expects these investments will support its growth plan.

The financial outlook is fully qualified and based on a number of assumptions described under the heading “Forward-Looking Information” of this press release, and does not include the pending acquisition of Simplex.

Three months ending

September 30, 2021 Year ending

December 31, 2021 (In U.S. dollars) $ $ $ Previous Updated Total Volume(2) (in billions) 21.5 – 22.5 83 – 89 88 – 91 Revenue (in millions) 174 – 180 610 - 640 690 - 705 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in millions) 71 – 75 264 - 277 295 - 305

Growth Targets

Nuvei’s medium-term(3) compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) targets for total volume(2) and revenue, as well as its longer-term target for Adjusted EBITDA margin(1), are shown in the table below. The Company expects to achieve its medium(3) and long-term(3) targets through continuing momentum and performance of its core business driven by geographic expansion, product innovation, growing wallet share with its existing merchant customers, new merchant customer wins through its direct sales channel and growing sales pipeline, and the favorable tailwinds of the industries it serves.

Growth Targets Total Volume(2) 30%+ CAGR in the medium term(3) Revenue 30%+ CAGR in the medium term(3) Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 50%+ over the long term(3)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Measures”.

(2) Total volume does not represent revenue earned by the Company, but rather the total dollar value of transactions processed by merchants under contractual agreement with the Company. Total volume is explained in further detail in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

(3) “Medium-term” and “long term” have not been defined by Nuvei nor does Nuvei intend to define them. These targets should not be considered as projections, forecasts or expected results but rather goals that may result from the execution of our strategy. These growth targets are fully qualified and based on a number of assumptions described under the heading “Forward-Looking Information” of this press release.

Pursuing Additional Listing in the United States on Nasdaq

Consistent with its growth strategy, Nuvei has filed an application with Nasdaq to list its subordinate voting shares. The listing application remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements as well as the approval of Nasdaq, and there is no certainty as to the timing of any listing or that the listing will take place. Nuvei will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. See “Forward-looking information”.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Non-IFRS Measures

Nuvei’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The information presented in this press release includes non-IFRS financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per basic share, and Adjusted net income per diluted share. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per basic share, and Adjusted net income per diluted share are used to provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and thus highlight trends in Nuvei’s core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company’s management also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Nuvei’s management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per basic share and Adjusted net income per diluted share are important supplemental measures of Nuvei’s performance, primarily because they and similar measures are used widely among others in the payment technology industry as a means of evaluating a company’s underlying operating performance.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Nuvei's (a) objective to expand headcount by approximately 200 employees globally across the organization by year end 2021, (b) expectation to complete the acquisition of Simplex in the second half of 2021, (c) intention to explore a listing in the United States on Nasdaq, (d) outlook on total volume, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ending September 30, 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021 as well as medium and long-term targets on total volume, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Nuvei’s outlook and targets, as the case may be, on revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin also constitutes “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company’s financial performance and measuring progress toward management’s objectives and the reader is cautioned that it may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under the “Risks Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Particularly, management's assessments of, outlook for, and targets for, total volume, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin set out herein are generally based on the following assumptions: (a) Nuvei's results of operations will continue as expected, (b) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, despite the current COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain the virus, (c) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base while adding new customers, (d) the Company will not complete any acquisitions or divestitures (e) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (f) the industries Nuvei operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, (g) there will be no fluctuations in currency exchange rates and volatility in financial markets, (h) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact Nuvei's business, and (i) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Comprehensive Income or Loss Data

(in thousands of U.S. dollars except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2021

$ 2020

$ 2021

$ 2020

$ Revenue 178,239 83,325 328,719 166,564 Cost of revenue 33,124 13,561 60,308 28,729 Gross profit 145,115 69,764 268,411 137,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 95,870 50,893 184,306 105,759 Operating profit 49,245 18,871 84,105 32,076 Finance income (912 ) (1,449 ) (1,771 ) (2,795 ) Finance costs 3,432 24,083 6,747 55,342 Net finance costs 2,520 22,634 4,976 52,547 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 1,691 (18,286 ) 1,246 27,433 Income (loss) before income tax 45,034 14,523 77,883 (47,904 ) Income tax expense 6,120 558 11,179 474 Net income (loss) 38,914 13,965 66,704 (48,378 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign operations – foreign currency translation differences 4,310 (16,357 ) (10,539 ) 23,310 Comprehensive income (loss) 43,224 (2,392 ) 56,165 (25,068 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders of the Company 37,830 13,216 64,644 (49,377 ) Non-controlling interest 1,084 749 2,060 999 38,914 13,965 66,704 (48,378 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Common shareholders of the Company 42,140 (3,141 ) 54,105 (26,067 ) Non-controlling interest 1,084 749 2,060 999 43,224 (2,392 ) 56,165 (25,068 ) Net income (loss) per share Net income (loss) per share attributable to

common shareholders of the Company Basic 0.27 0.16 0.47 (0.58 ) Diluted 0.26 0.15 0.45 (0.58 ) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding Basic 138,719,227 84,606,171 138,462,027 84,605,470 Diluted 143,265,259 86,992,447 142,991,370 84,605,470





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Three months

ended June 30,

Six months

ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) 38,914 13,965 66,704 (48,378 ) Finance cost 3,432 24,083 6,747 55,342 Finance income (912 ) (1,449 ) (1,771 ) (2,795 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,740 17,020 41,738 34,333 Income tax expense 6,120 558 11,179 474 Acquisition, integration and severance costs (a) 4,500 1,208 9,840 2,878 Share-based payments (b) 4,953 402 9,058 735 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 1,691 (18,286 ) 1,246 27,433 Legal settlement and other (c) (63 ) (111 ) 96 656 Adjusted EBITDA (d) 79,375 37,390 144,837 70,678 Advance from third party - merchant residual received (e) 3,138 2,719 5,866 5,668





(a) These expenses relate to:

(i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition activities and financing activities. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, those expenses were $4.5 million and $9.8 million respectively ($2.0 million and $3.2 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (ii) acquisition-related compensation. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, those expenses were nil ($0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses, which was nil for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2021 (gain of $1.3 million for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2020). (iv) severances and integration expenses. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, severances were immaterial ($0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). Severance expenses are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (b) These expenses represent non-cash expenses recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans. (c) This line item primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs reached outside of the normal course of business, as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in the other line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses. (d) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to assess its operating performance and cash flows. (e) Commencing in 2018, the Company entered into various agreements with a single third-party independent sales organization to acquire the rights to future cash flows from a portfolio of merchant contracts.





Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to net income (loss)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except for per share amounts)

Three months

ended June 30

Six months

ended June 30

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except for per share amounts)



2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) 38,914 13,965 66,704 (48,378 ) Change in redemption value of liability-classified

common and preferred shares (a) - 5,850 - 17,486 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (b) 17,897 14,875 36,109 29,050 Acquisition, integration and severance costs (c) 4,500 1,208 9,840 2,878 Share-based payments (d) 4,953 402 9,058 735 Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange 1,691 (18,286 ) 1,246 27,433 Legal settlement and other (e) (63 ) (111 ) 96 656 Adjustments 28,978 3,938 56,349 78,238 Income tax expense related to adjustments(f) (3,386 ) (1,644 ) (7,386 ) (3,820 ) Adjusted net income (g) 64,506 16,259 115,667 26,040 Adjusted net income per share attributable to

common shareholders of the Company (h) Basic 0.46 0.18 0.82 0.30 Diluted 0.44 0.18 0.79 0.29





(a) This line item represents change in redemption value related to shares classified as liabilities prior to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”). As part of the IPO, such shares were converted into equity as Subordinate Voting Shares. These expenses are included in finance costs. (b) This line item relates to amortization expense taken on intangible assets created from the purchase price adjustment process on acquired companies and businesses and from the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Pivotal Holdings Ltd. by Nuvei in September 2017. (c) These expenses relate to: (i) professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees and expenses related to our acquisition activities and financing activities. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, those expenses were $4.5 million and $9.8 million respectively ($2.0 million and $3.2 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). These costs are presented in the professional fees line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (ii) acquisition-related compensation. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, those expenses were nil ($0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). These costs are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (iii) change in deferred purchase consideration for previously acquired businesses, which was nil for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2021 (gain of $1.3 million for the three and the six months ended June 30, 2020). (iv) severances and integration expenses. For the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2021, severances were immaterial ($0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months and the six months ended June 30, 2020). Severance expenses are presented in the employee compensation line item of selling, general and administrative expenses. (d) These expenses represent non-cash expenses recognized in connection with stock options and other awards issued under share-based plans. (e) This line item primarily represents legal settlements and associated legal costs reached outside of the normal course of business, as well as non-cash gains, losses and provisions and certain other costs. These costs are presented in the other line item of the selling, general and administrative expenses. (f) This line item reflects income tax expense on taxable adjustments using the tax rate of the applicable jurisdiction. (g) Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to further assess its operating performance. (h) Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated using share-based awards outstanding at the end of each period on a fully diluted basis if they were in-the-money at that time.

June 30,

2021

$ December 31,

2020

$ Assets Current assets Cash 533,688 180,722 Trade and other receivables 40,806 32,055 Inventory 344 80 Prepaid expenses 5,186 4,727 Income taxes receivable 8,779 6,690 Current portion of advances to third parties 6,694 8,520 Current portion of contract assets 1,698 1,587 Total current assets before segregated funds 597,195 234,381 Segregated funds 610,347 443,394 Total current assets 1,207,542 677,775 Non-current assets Advances to third parties 28,104 38,478 Property and equipment 16,316 16,537 Intangible assets 556,638 524,232 Goodwill 995,155 969,820 Deferred tax assets 9,517 3,785 Contract assets 1,019 1,300 Processor deposits 5,454 13,898 Other non-current assets 1,987 1,944 Total Assets 2,821,732 2,247,769 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 91,906 64,779 Income taxes payable 17,152 7,558 Current portion of loans and borrowings 7,228 2,527 Other current liabilities 8,067 7,132 Total current liabilities before due to merchants 124,353 81,996 Due to merchants 610,347 443,394 Total current liabilities 734,700 525,390 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 501,993 212,726 Deferred tax liabilities 47,077 50,105 Other non-current liabilities 6,478 1,659 Total Liabilities 1,290,248 789,880 Equity Equity attributable to shareholders Share capital 1,631,777 1,625,785 Contributed surplus 24,084 11,966 Deficit (146,398 ) (211,042 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,931 22,470 1,521,394 1,449,179 Non-controlling interest 10,090 8,710 Total Equity 1,531,484 1,457,889 Total Liabilities and Equity 2,821,732 2,247,769



