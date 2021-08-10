Kornit Digital Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter revenue increased 118% year-over-year to $81.7 million, net of $6.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants





Second quarter GAAP operating profit of $6.1 million; Non-GAAP operating profit of $10.2 million, net of $6.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants





All geographic regions posted significant year-over-year and sequential growth; Americas and EMEA regions revenue more than doubled year-over-year





Successfully completed beta testing and began shipments of Atlas Max; Very strong order backlog and positive customer feedback on increased productivity, unique XDi capabilities, and unparalleled print quality and durability





Visibility, pipeline and confidence for the remainder of year and into next year have never been stronger





Announced acquisition of Voxel8 accelerates execution of Kornit’s 4.0 strategy to digitize on-demand textile production; Significantly expands Company’s reach into existing and new lucrative markets



ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile production technologies, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our second quarter results capped off what was a remarkable first half of the year for Kornit,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s Chief Executive Officer. “The Company executed across the board, delivering on massive global expansion projects with top strategic customers and driving growth from new customers, both in the DTG and DTF product lines. We began shipping our Atlas Max mass production systems after very successful beta testing, and are seeing great momentum for KornitX, as evidenced by our recently announced partnership with Canva, the largest on-line design software and content provider in the world.”

Mr. Samuel continued, “We are also pleased to announce our acquisition of Voxel8, which will help us accelerate the execution of our 4.0 strategy to digitize on-demand sustainable textile production. Through Voxel8’s advanced and proven 3D technology, which has been tested by some of the world’s leading fashion and footwear brands including Hush Puppies, which is part of Wolverine Worldwide, we will disrupt the business of fashion, empowering completely new creative decorative concepts and never-before-seen functional textile applications, while exploring new lucrative opportunities in the functional apparel and footwear markets.”

Mr. Samuel concluded, “Our pipeline and visibility have never been stronger as the industry accelerates its digital transformation with Kornit leading the way. We are more confident than ever in our outlook for the remainder of this year and into next year, and believe we are well on our way to becoming the operating system for on demand sustainable fashion and a $1 billion revenue company in 2026.”

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that the Company’s outstanding warrants had on the Company’s results of operations during the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively:

Second Quarter Warrants Impact Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $81.7M $6.6M $37.4M $0.8M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.2% 386bps 44.1% 123bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 12.5% 652bps (6.8%) 235bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 12.8% 649bps (3.6%) 228bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.22 $0.13 ($0.03) $0.02





"We are very pleased with our exceptionally strong second quarter results,” said Alon Rozner, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “All revenue components including mass production systems, consumables and services increased, due in part to continued momentum with our global strategic accounts, while all regions posted year-over-year and sequential growth. Our gross margin expansion was again driven by a favorable product mix shift, as well as continued profitability from our services business, while overall profitability benefited from our scale and operating leverage. We are very proud of our strong second quarter performance as it further validates our strategy and is a result of all the hard work and dedication of the entire Kornit team.”



Second Quarter 2021 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $81.7 million, net of $6.6 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $37.4 million, net of $0.8 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.11 per basic share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, net of $0.13 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per basic share, net of $0.02 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the second quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Guidance



The Company expects revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $88 million to $92 million and non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of 12 % to 14 % of revenue. Consistent with past practice, this guidance excludes the impact of the fair value of issued warrants in the quarter.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or +1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247. The confirmation code is 13721628.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13721628. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company’s degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically the Company’s Poly Pro and Presto products; the extent of the Company’s ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans; the degree of the Company’s ability to fill orders for Kornit’s systems; the extent of the Company’s ability to continue to increase sales of Kornit’s systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company’s ability to leverage Kornit’s global infrastructure build-out; the development of the market for digital textile printing; the availability of alternative ink; competition; sales concentration; changes to the Company’s relationships with suppliers; the extent of the Company’s success in marketing; the duration and severity of, and the degree of recovery from, the global COVID-19 pandemic, which could potentially impact once again, in a material adverse manner, the Company’s operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and the one-time impact of COVID-19, and the tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of the Company’s performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company’s core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company’s business. However, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide.









KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,568 $ 125,777 Short-term bank deposit 234,936 224,804 Marketable securities 29,280 13,718 Trade receivables, net 62,651 51,566 Inventory 52,553 52,487 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 10,714 9,178 Total current assets 482,702 477,530 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 85,039 71,636 Deposits and prepaid expenses 526 395 Severance pay fund 335 337 Deferred taxes 4,909 5,096 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,818 29,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,383 21,053 Intangible assets, net 6,399 7,221 Goodwill 16,463 16,466 Total long-term assets 168,872 151,459 Total assets $ 651,574 $ 628,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 31,357 $ 32,016 Employees and payroll accruals 15,980 15,022 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 15,618 27,019 Operating lease liabilities 3,853 3,957 Other payables and accrued expenses 17,289 11,613 Total current liabilities 84,097 89,627 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,261 1,214 Operating lease liabilities 17,603 18,688 Other long-term liabilities 1,243 443 Total long-term liabilities 20,107 20,345 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 547,370 519,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 651,574 $ 628,989





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 130,122 $ 54,246 $ 72,176 $ 31,859 Services 17,667 9,402 9,490 5,577 Total revenues 147,789 63,648 81,666 37,436 Cost of revenues Products 62,429 27,086 34,254 14,930 Services 16,368 12,736 8,830 6,708 Total cost of revenues 78,797 39,822 43,084 21,638 Gross profit 68,992 23,826 38,582 15,798 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 19,243 13,524 9,799 7,041 Sales and marketing 24,879 16,788 13,830 8,291 General and administrative 15,689 11,864 8,881 5,794 Total operating expenses 59,811 42,176 32,510 21,126 Operating income (loss) 9,181 (18,350 ) 6,072 (5,328 ) Financial income, net 2,416 2,797 351 592 Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit) 11,597 (15,553 ) 6,423 (4,736 ) Taxes on income (Tax benefit) 896 (927 ) 821 (164 ) Net income (loss) 10,701 (14,626 ) 5,602 (4,572 ) Basic earnings (losses) per share $ 0.23 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic earnings (losses) per share 46,119,416 40,817,593 46,196,720 40,872,497 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted earnings (losses) per share 47,709,429 40,817,593 47,849,783 40,872,497





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 78,797 $ 39,822 $ 43,084 $ 21,638 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (619 ) (491 ) (320 ) (277 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (499 ) (360 ) (266 ) (210 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (2) (50 ) (50 ) (25 ) (25 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of service (2) (320 ) - (160 ) - COVID-19 one time impact (3) - (446 ) - (202 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 77,309 $ 38,475 $ 42,313 $ 20,924 GAAP gross profit $ 68,992 $ 23,826 $ 38,582 $ 15,798 Gross profit adjustments 1,488 1,347 771 714 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 70,480 $ 25,173 $ 39,353 $ 16,512 GAAP operating expenses $ 59,811 $ 42,176 $ 32,510 $ 21,126 Share-based compensation (1) (5,781 ) (3,779 ) (3,241 ) (2,035 ) Intangible assets amortization (2) (238 ) (251 ) (119 ) (116 ) COVID-19 one time impact (3) - 69 - 80 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 53,792 $ 38,215 $ 29,150 $ 19,055 GAAP Financial income, net $ 2,416 $ 2,797 $ 351 $ 592 Foreign exchange gain associated with ASC 842 (415 ) (82 ) 387 528 Non-GAAP Financial income, net $ 2,001 $ 2,715 $ 738 $ 1,120 GAAP Taxes on income (Tax benefit) $ 896 $ (927 ) $ 821 $ (164 ) Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 165 (180 ) (26 ) (98 ) Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (a) (586 ) 1,015 (338 ) 169 Non-GAAP Taxes on income $ 475 $ (92 ) $ 457 $ (93 ) GAAP net income (loss) $ 10,701 $ (14,626 ) $ 5,602 $ (4,572 ) Share-based compensation (1) 6,899 4,630 3,827 2,522 Intangible assets amortization (2) 608 301 304 141 COVID-19 one time impact (3) - 377 - 122 Foreign exchange gain associated with ASC 842 (415 ) (82 ) 387 528 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (165 ) 180 26 98 Deferred taxes on income (Tax benefit) (a) 586 (1,015 ) 338 (169 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 18,214 $ (10,235 ) $ 10,484 $ (1,330 ) GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.22 $ (0.36 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.38 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.22 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share 47,709,429 40,817,593 47,849,783 40,872,497 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share 47,941,113 40,817,593 48,189,266 40,872,497 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 619 491 320 277 Cost of service revenues 499 360 266 210 Research and development 1,071 780 569 436 Selling and marketing 2,333 1,381 1,261 740 General and administrative 2,377 1,618 1,411 859 6,899 4,630 3,827 2,522 (2) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 50 50 25 25 Cost of service revenues 320 - 160 - Selling and marketing 238 251 119 116 608 301 304 141 (3) COVID-19 one time impact Cost of product revenues - 453 - 209 Cost of service revenues - (7 ) - (7 ) Research and development - (57 ) - (57 ) Selling and marketing - (1 ) - (12 ) General and administrative - (11 ) - (11 ) - 377 - 122 (a) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.





KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 10,701 $ (14,626 ) $ 5,602 $ (4,572 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,035 2,196 1,543 1,095 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 9,711 1,406 6,572 841 Share-based compensation 6,899 4,630 3,827 2,522 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,298 ) 165 (481 ) 76 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities - (102 ) - - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (11,085 ) 616 (9,597 ) (6,769 ) Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses (1,513 ) (844 ) (3,063 ) 135 Inventories (526 ) (5,205 ) 146 4,298 Operating leases right-of-use assets (104 ) 33 (48 ) (30 ) Deferred taxes 245 (1,384 ) 565 (278 ) Deposits and long-term assets (131 ) (82 ) (121 ) (87 ) Trade payables (2,417 ) (9,891 ) 3,639 (8,387 ) Operating lease liabilities (415 ) (82 ) 385 527 Employees and payroll accruals 2,104 335 (131 ) 688 Deferred revenues and advances from customers (11,401 ) (107 ) (8,029 ) (12 ) Other payables and accrued expenses 5,676 432 3,822 792 Accrued severance pay, net 49 63 79 92 Other long-term liabilities 800 (143 ) 501 (13 ) Loss from sale and disposal of property and Equipment - 75 - - Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries - 183 - (127 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,330 (22,332 ) 5,211 (9,209 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,555 ) (8,511 ) (2,988 ) (4,936 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs - (121 ) - (40 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 4 - - Investment in short-term bank deposits (10,132 ) 15,196 8,723 1,346 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 2,050 20,802 2,050 - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities - 17,445 - 5,343 Investment in marketable securities (30,510 ) (18,542 ) (15,220 ) (9,801 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (44,147 ) 26,273 (7,435 ) (8,088 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of employee stock options 1,754 2,804 1,079 1,236 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1,146 ) (64 ) (458 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 608 2,740 621 1,225 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents - 24 - 43 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (33,209 ) 6,705 (1,603 ) (16,029 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 125,777 40,743 94,171 63,477 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 92,568 47,448 92,568 47,448 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 2,678 384 2,678 384 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 463 511 51 214 Property and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 3 51 - - Receipt on account of shares 32 13 32 13 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,296 2,187 1,033 267





Investor Contact:

Andrew G. Backman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(201) 608-5882

andrew.backman@kornit.com