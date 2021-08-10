NASDAQ: ODT Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) prior to December 2017 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: ODT shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.



On September 16, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe, that consequently, tesetaxel's commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On February 16, 2021, an amended complaint was filed and on April 13, a second amended complaint was filed. On May 13, 2021, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss the second amended complaint.



On August 4, the Court denied the defendants' motion to dismiss.



Those who purchased Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



