Direct-to-Patient Market Report 2021-2031

Direct-to-Patient Healthcare Model is Gaining Tractions Globally



Direct-to-Patient programs are being considered not just as a cost-effective alternative to the traditional paradigm, but also as an incentive to improve patient enrolment, shorten trial periods, and reduce total costs. DtP programs will be a very useful tool for a more robust clinical trial provided the solution is deemed a good fit for the study and proper due diligence is carried out.



In the future years, technological advancements, particularly enhanced measuring technologies, will continue to improve the approach, enhancing the patient experience and providing stakeholders with a clearer perspective of the supply chain. With this in mind, advertisers should start looking into whether or not this strategy is viable for future trials.



The Integration of DTP with the hospitals, clinics and medical university opens up a wider range of opportunities



The integration of the DTP into hospitals, clinics and medical universities offers companies a broader range of opportunities to receive on-site further training in clinical trials. Many seminars are offered free of charge to employees, such as medicines training, drug equipment, good clinical practice, design of studies, pharmacovigilance, and clinical trial analysis and interpretation.



This report tells you TODAY how the direct-to-patient market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Type (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Direct-to-Patient Marketing

. Direct-to-Patient Health Services

. Direct-to-Patient Clinical Trials

. Direct-to-Patient Logistics



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Direct-to-Patient Marketing (COVID Impact Analysis)

. DTC Prescribed Drug Advertising

. Disease Awareness Campaigns

. Brand Promotion

. Healthcare Services Promotion

. Laboratory Testing Promotion

. Other Direct-to-Patient Marketing



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Direct-to-Patient Health Services (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Tele Consultation

. Drug Prescription

. Medical Call Centers

. Telesampling

. Online Services



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Clinical Trials (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Tele Health Screening

. Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP)

. Patient Support Systems

. Other Clinical Trial Services



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Logistics (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Prescribed Medicine Delivery

. Pre-Clinical Supplies

. Clinical Trial Supplies

. Home Trial Support

. Test Samples Collection

. Rest All CSO Services



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Therapeutics (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Cardiovascular Disease

. Respiratory Diseases

. Oncology

. Infectious Diseases

. Dermatology

. Other Therapeutics



Global Direct-to-Patient Market Breakdown by Model (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Investigator Site Pharmacy

. Central Pharmacy

. Depot Distribution to Local Pharmacy

. Direct from Patient

. Other DtP Models



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Direct-to-Patient Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Overall world revenue for Direct-to-Patient Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021. Strong revenue growth is predicted through 2031.



