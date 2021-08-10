Minera IRL Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Gold Mine

LIMA, Peru, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited (“Minera” or the “Company”) (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce that it has today filed on SEDAR a new Technical Report updating the mineral resource estimate for its Corihuarmi Gold Mine (“Corihuarmi”).



The new report, dated effective August 9, 2021, and titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Mine Property - Minera IRL Limited”, was prepared by Mining Plus. Highlights of the Current Report were previously announced in the Company’s June 28, 2021 press release, and included a measured and indicated resource at Corihuarmi totalling 13.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.21 grams per tonne.

Qualified Persons

The Corihuarmi mineral resources were estimated by Geologist Maria Muñoz, MAIG QP(Geo). Ms. Muñoz is a full-time employee of Mining Plus Peru SAC and is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who takes responsibility for it.

The technical content contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Muñoz.

About Minera IRL

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration and development in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru and is currently advancing the Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

About Mining Plus

Mining Plus is an Australian engineering and mining technical services provider, consisting of professionals specialising in geology, mining engineering (Surface & Underground), geotechnical engineering, and operational management. Part of the Mining Plus core business is Resource and Reserve Estimation, mine planning, and the respective sign-off for the relevant authorities. Mining Plus has a global presence and a local office in Lima, Peru.

