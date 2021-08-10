New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL AUTONOMOUS LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128327/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Last mile deliveries are one of the most expensive and tedious steps involved in logistics.Since robots fulfill the deliveries, errors, and costs related to wages are eliminated.



Moreover, the development and purchasing costs of robots are recovered by faster delivery and cost effectiveness of automated vehicles and drones.

It is essential for e-commerce companies to identify and address the varying needs of customers.For instance, deliveries need to be made during a particular time of the day for some clients while focusing on other clients’ packaging concerns.



These unique and specific requirements need to be fulfilled by online retailers, in order to ensure customer satisfaction. As a result, automated machines such as driverless vehicles and drones, are more likely to witness potential prospects for last mile deliveries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global autonomous last mile delivery market includes the analysis of the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for automated last mile deliveries, owing to technical upgrades such as machine-learning interaction, artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation adopted by numerous companies like United Parcel Services (UPS), and Canada-based Service Corporation International (SCI).



Moreover, the growing industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, food and beverages, and retail, drives the growth of freight and the logistics market in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive avenue of the global autonomous last mile delivery market ranges from start-ups to multinational enterprises.Moreover, the competition is at an early stage, as companies use diverse methods to achieve the best possible results through their technology.



Since the scope for market expansion is high, the degree of industrial rivalry is low. Prominent companies in the market are, Walmart, Zipline, Amazon, Starship Technologies, Flirtey, Nuro, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. AIRBUS SAS

2. AMAZON

3. DRONE DELIVERY CANADA

4. FLIRTEY

5. FLYTREX

6. JD.COM

7. MARBLE ROBOTS & AUTONOMY TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

8. MATTERNET

9. STARSHIP TECHNOLOGIES

10. SAVIKOKE

11. NURO

12. MARATHON TARGETS

13. ZIPLINE

14. FEDEX

15. DHL EXPRESS

16. UPS

17. WAYMO

18. WALMART

19. ELIPORT

20. ROBBY TECHNOLOGIES

