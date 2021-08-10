Get the NordPass password manager with 70% off

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the back-to-school season in full swing, the password manager NordPass is having a limited-time “So long, summer” sale. Users can now get NordPass with 70% off the Premium 2-year plan and 60% off the 1-year plan .



In addition to that, the NordPass password manager has recently introduced some product improvements.

Signing in with a physical security key

NordPass users can now use a new multi-factor authentication method when logging in to their accounts — a physical security key . This feature, which was highly requested by users, has many advantages: it’s easy to use, more secure, not tied to the user's identity, and doesn’t leave a digital footprint.

Other product updates and features

Dark mode is finally available on iOS , as well as apps for Android and desktop .

Spanish and Italian are now available on Android and will soon be available on all other platforms. NordPass is also available in German, French, and English.

Bulk sharing. NordPass Desktop and Android users can now select multiple items and share them all at once with just a few clicks.

Password Generator History. Now, users can check all the previously generated passwords by simply clicking the clock icon next to the Password Generator .

Quick Scroller. Android users can now find their passwords, credit cards, and secure notes more quickly and precisely with Quick Scroller.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

