Global Online Gaming Industry and Future Outlook to 2027-Impact of COVID-19

The report is mainly focused on Esports and Mobile gaming sectors. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on various parameters including Growth Enablers, Market Retardants and Trends and Developments.



EPTD Analysis: Report provides an overview of the factors impacting the country’s economy and the market performance. It emphasize on the Economic, Political, Technological, and Demographic Factors which may directly or indirectly generate an impetus or prove counterincentive for the market.



COVID-19 Impact Assessment: The section helps to identify the present state of covid-19 cases worldwide with an overview of its impact over the major economies of online gaming industry. This section mainly covers the United States, The United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, China, South Korea and India.



Market Performance: The Global gaming market section gives an understanding of the present state of the market and future expected performance covering segmentation by type of devices. Further the report is divided into two parts eSports market and mobile gaming market of which eSports market is segmented by Region, by Viewership, by prize money, by Revenue Model and gives an overview of the top performing countries in the online gaming space including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.



Mobile gaming market details the past, present and future performance of the sector along with Geographic segmentation by The US, Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan.



Competitive Landscape: This section cover company profile and competitive state of the below listed companies in the global online gaming industry:



Company Profile – Microsoft XBOX, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Activision Blizzard, King (Activision Blizzard), Sega Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Company Profile – Electronic Arts Inc.



Key Questions Answered



How the Global Online Gaming industry is performing and what is the potential of online gaming sector in the global market?



How what are the key factors contributing the industry growth?



What is current scenario and future prospect of the industry?



What is the impact of internal and external factors of the industry performance?



What is the role of technology and its current state in the market?



Who are the leading service providers in the international online gaming market?



What is the impact of COVID-19 over the industry performance and what will be its impact in near future?



What are the key drives and retardants that is shaping up the industry?

