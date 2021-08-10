Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Sanitizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209245/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.



Spray Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR



In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)



3M Company

Best Sanitizers, Inc.

Byotrol plc

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.

Skinvisible, Inc.

The Clorox Company

Unilever plc

Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.

Zep, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209245/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles

EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases

Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for

Top Nations

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand

Sanitizer Sales Touch New High

Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Key Drivers Summarized

Rising Consumer Awareness

Introduction of High-Performance Products

Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions

User-Friendly Solutions

Market Restraints

Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the

Segment to the Dominant Position

Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Developing Regions to Drive Gains

Competition

American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business

Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries

Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market

Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead

Market Growth

Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to

Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers

Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling

Demand

Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand

Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:

A Major Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &

the New Advertising Target

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong

Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers,

Bodes Well for the Market

Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based

Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene

Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and

Moisturizing Attributes

Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

EXHIBIT 3: Global Sanitizer Sale by Distribution Channel: 2019

Issues & Challenges

Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body?s Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gel by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Foam by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Foam by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Foam by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Spray by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Spray by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Spray by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wipes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Wipes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Wipes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Covid-19 Spikes Demand for Hand Sanitizers

EXHIBIT 4: COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths in the US: 15-Feb-

2020 to 15-Apr-2020

Companies Shift Production to Hand Sanitizers to Address Local

Demand

Breweries and Distilleries Step Up to Push Hand Sanitizer

Production

Federal Government Offers Support to Escalate Hand Sanitizers

Output to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

FDA Guidance for Hand Sanitizers during COVID-19 Crisis

TTB Guidance for Hand Sanitizers

Impact of CARES Act

FDA Grows Focus on Labeling Claims

Flu and Other Pandemics Generate Peak Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Eco-friendly Products Find Increasing Adoption

Back-to-School Season Spell Opportunities

CDC and WHO Guidelines Anchor Widespread Adoption of Hand

Sanitizers

Aging Population: A Significant Demand Booster

EXHIBIT 5: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years

and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Consumer Hand Sanitizer Brands in the US by

Value Share: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Growing Awareness about Hand Hygiene Spurs Sanitizers Sales

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Europe Hand Sanitizer Standards

Chemical Companies Convert European Manufacturing Facilities to

Board Hand Sanitizer Train

Fashion and Perfume Entities Step in to Produce Hand Sanitizers

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by Product -

Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by End-Use - Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by End-Use -

Hospitals, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Gel, Foam, Spray and Wipes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gel, Foam,

Spray and Wipes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Sanitizers by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hand Sanitizers



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________