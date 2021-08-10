Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $39.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Sanitizers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0209245/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR.
Spray Segment to Record 16.2% CAGR
In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Best Sanitizers, Inc.
- Byotrol plc
- GOJO Industries, Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Lion Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Nice-Pak Products, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc.
- SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.
- Skinvisible, Inc.
- The Clorox Company
- Unilever plc
- Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.
- Zep, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Leaves the Global Economy in Shambles
EXHIBIT 1: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases
Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for
Top Nations
While the World Economy Struggles Amidst COVID-19, Hand
Sanitizer Sales Touch New High
Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude
Market Outlook
Key Drivers Summarized
Rising Consumer Awareness
Introduction of High-Performance Products
Launch of Green & Sustainable Solutions
User-Friendly Solutions
Market Restraints
Gel-based Hand Sanitizers Occupy Major Share of Global Market
Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the
Segment to the Dominant Position
Hospital Sector Remains Primary End-User Segment
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
Developing Regions to Drive Gains
Competition
American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Alcohol Distilleries Eye Hand Sanitizer Business
Select Few Sanitizers Produced and Distributed by Distilleries
Small Companies Flock the Sanitizers Market
Supply Chain Disruptions to Amplify Hand Sanitizer Shortages
Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead
Market Growth
Perfumeries and Fashion Brands Reconfigure Production Lines to
Boost Supply of Hand Sanitizers
Manufacturers Repurpose Production Units to Fulfill Swelling
Demand
Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand
Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous
Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections:
A Major Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment &
the New Advertising Target
Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong
Demand for Natural Variants
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers,
Bodes Well for the Market
Effectiveness of Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based
Versions
Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene
Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and
Moisturizing Attributes
Retail Segment: Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
EXHIBIT 3: Global Sanitizer Sale by Distribution Channel: 2019
Issues & Challenges
Studies Claim Sanitizers Reduce Body?s Defense against Pathogens
Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
