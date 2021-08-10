Global Nanocellulose Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocellulose Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=GNW
4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.MFC & NFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$803.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Nanocellulose market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Nanocellulose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$216.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$216.1 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Segments Segment Corners a 8.6% Share in 2020
In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$151.9 Million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Nanocellulose
EXHIBIT 1: Select Features of CNC and CNF
EXHIBIT 2: Stiffness of Nanocellulose Vis-a-vis Other Alternatives
Types of Nanocelluose
Cellulose Nanofibrils
Cellulose Nanocrystals
EXHIBIT 3: Select Properties of CNC and CNF
Production Process of Nanocellulose
Applications of Nanocellulose
EXHIBIT 4: A List of Applications for Nanocellulose in
Biotechnological and Industrial Sectors
Nanocelluose Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
MFC & NFC Cellulose: The Largest Nanocellulose Segment
Composites & Packaging Application Leads Nanocellulose Market
Developed Regions Lead Nanocellulose Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation (Canada)
Borregaard ASA (Norway)
CelluForce, Inc. (USA)
Daicel FineChem Ltd. (Japan)
Fpinnovations (Canada)
FiberLean® Technologies Ltd. (UK)
GranBio Investimentos S.A. (Brazil)
Kruger, Inc. (Canada)
Melodea Ltd. (Israel)
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB (Sweden)
Sappi Ltd (South Africa)
Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved
Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market
EXHIBIT 5: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector
Growing Awareness about Potential Benefits and Uses of
Nanocelluose Spells Opportunities for the Market
Non-Toxicity: A Critical Attribute Driving Adoption of
Nanocellulose Products
Packaging Industry?s Transition towards Eco-Friendly Materials
Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Market
EXHIBIT 6: Trend towards Green Packaging Augurs Well for
Nanocellulose Demand: Global Green Packaging Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Auto Industry Focus on Reducing Vehicular Weight Shifts Focus
onto Nanocellulose
EXHIBIT 7: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years
2015, 2020 and 2028
EXHIBIT 8: Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/
Countries
EXHIBIT 9: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel
Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE
Standards for the Years 2018-2025
Automobile Production Trends to Impact Demand for Nanocellulose
EXHIBIT 10: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)
for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
EXHIBIT 11: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for
the Years 2010-2024
Rapid Growth of Medical & Personal Care Industries to Boost
Nanocellulose Market Prospects
Growing Research on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications
EXHIBIT 12: Number of Publications on Nanocellulose for
Biomedical Applications by Database (2010-2018)
Nanocellulose Emerges as a Green Alternative for Petroleum-
based Plastics
EXHIBIT 13: Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons
for the Years 1950 through 2020
Rising Use of Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas Industry
EXHIBIT 14: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the
Years 2010 through 2019
EXHIBIT 15: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater
Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
Nanocellulose Use in Composites Presents Considerable Growth
Potential
Growth in Nanocoatings Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Technology
EXHIBIT 16: Global Nanocoatings Market in US$ Million for 2018,
2020, 2022 and 2024
CNF Holds Tremendous Potential for Application in Varied Areas
NCC: The Cellulosic Nanomaterial with Most Promising Applications
Increasing Funding for Nanocellulose Research and Rise in
Partnerships for Nanocellulose Development Support Market
Growth
Select Innovations in Nanocellulose Space
EU-Funded Research to Develop Nanocellulos-based Smart Paper
for Printed Electronics
Researchers Develop Nanocellulose Threads
Nanocellulose Finds Use in Creation of Novel Implants from 3D
Printers
Potential Role of Nanocellulose-based Scaffolds in Tissue
Engineering
Need for High-End Machinery, Expertise and Product
Standardization & Regulatory Hurdles: Key Market Challenges
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 27
