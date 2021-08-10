Global Nanocellulose Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocellulose Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.MFC & NFC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.9% CAGR to reach US$803.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanocrystalline Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Nanocellulose market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Nanocellulose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.61% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$216.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 15.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$216.1 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Segments Segment Corners a 8.6% Share in 2020



In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$151.9 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)



Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Borregaard ASA

CelluForce, Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Fpinnovations

FiberLeanÂ® Technologies Ltd.

GranBio Investimentos S.A.

Kruger, Inc.

Melodea Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB

Sappi Ltd

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 1: Select Features of CNC and CNF

EXHIBIT 2: Stiffness of Nanocellulose Vis-a-vis Other Alternatives

Types of Nanocelluose

Cellulose Nanofibrils

Cellulose Nanocrystals

EXHIBIT 3: Select Properties of CNC and CNF

Production Process of Nanocellulose

Applications of Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 4: A List of Applications for Nanocellulose in

Biotechnological and Industrial Sectors

Nanocelluose Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

MFC & NFC Cellulose: The Largest Nanocellulose Segment

Composites & Packaging Application Leads Nanocellulose Market

Developed Regions Lead Nanocellulose Market Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation (Canada)

Borregaard ASA (Norway)

CelluForce, Inc. (USA)

Daicel FineChem Ltd. (Japan)

Fpinnovations (Canada)

FiberLean® Technologies Ltd. (UK)

GranBio Investimentos S.A. (Brazil)

Kruger, Inc. (Canada)

Melodea Ltd. (Israel)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB (Sweden)

Sappi Ltd (South Africa)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable Products Featuring Improved

Material Science Drives Nanocellulose Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Economic Sector

Growing Awareness about Potential Benefits and Uses of

Nanocelluose Spells Opportunities for the Market

Non-Toxicity: A Critical Attribute Driving Adoption of

Nanocellulose Products

Packaging Industry?s Transition towards Eco-Friendly Materials

Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Market

EXHIBIT 6: Trend towards Green Packaging Augurs Well for

Nanocellulose Demand: Global Green Packaging Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Auto Industry Focus on Reducing Vehicular Weight Shifts Focus

onto Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 7: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years

2015, 2020 and 2028

EXHIBIT 8: Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/

Countries

EXHIBIT 9: Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel

Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE

Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Impact Demand for Nanocellulose

EXHIBIT 10: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 11: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

Rapid Growth of Medical & Personal Care Industries to Boost

Nanocellulose Market Prospects

Growing Research on Nanocellulose for Biomedical Applications

EXHIBIT 12: Number of Publications on Nanocellulose for

Biomedical Applications by Database (2010-2018)

Nanocellulose Emerges as a Green Alternative for Petroleum-

based Plastics

EXHIBIT 13: Global Plastic Production in Million Metric Tons

for the Years 1950 through 2020

Rising Use of Nanocellulose in Oil & Gas Industry

EXHIBIT 14: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the

Years 2010 through 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater

Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Nanocellulose Use in Composites Presents Considerable Growth

Potential

Growth in Nanocoatings Augurs Well for Nanocellulose Technology

EXHIBIT 16: Global Nanocoatings Market in US$ Million for 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

CNF Holds Tremendous Potential for Application in Varied Areas

NCC: The Cellulosic Nanomaterial with Most Promising Applications

Increasing Funding for Nanocellulose Research and Rise in

Partnerships for Nanocellulose Development Support Market

Growth

Select Innovations in Nanocellulose Space

EU-Funded Research to Develop Nanocellulos-based Smart Paper

for Printed Electronics

Researchers Develop Nanocellulose Threads

Nanocellulose Finds Use in Creation of Novel Implants from 3D

Printers

Potential Role of Nanocellulose-based Scaffolds in Tissue

Engineering

Need for High-End Machinery, Expertise and Product

Standardization & Regulatory Hurdles: Key Market Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for MFC & NFC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for MFC & NFC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanocrystalline

Cellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Nanocrystalline Cellulose

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites &

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Composites & Packaging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper & Pulp by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC & NFC,

Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC & NFC,

Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC & NFC,

Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose

by Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose

by Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC & NFC,

Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and

Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC & NFC,

Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanocellulose by

Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints &

Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline

Cellulose and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose

by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper &

Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline

Cellulose and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper &

Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Product Segment - MFC & NFC, Nanocrystalline

Cellulose and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MFC &

NFC, Nanocrystalline Cellulose and Other Product Segments for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocellulose by Application - Composites & Packaging, Paper &

Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanocellulose by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites & Packaging, Paper & Pulp, Paints & Coatings, Oil &

Gas, Personal Care and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 27

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329796/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________