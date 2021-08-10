Global Care Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company Receives Second Payment From Its First Royalty Streaming Deal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”). Further to the press release dated July 21st, 2021, ASIC received its second royalty streaming payment for the period from July 17th until August 2nd, 2021, receiving 0.71004 Bitcoin (“BTC”) equating to approximately CDN $38,780 with a current BTC price of $54,618.04 CAD per BTC as of August 9th, 2021. Average daily revenue for ASIC’s second royalty payment increased by 23% due to a decrease in network complexity and efficient operation of our ASIC machines. At the current price and mining level, the Company expects to break even within less than a year. The BTC will be liquidated to FIAT. ASIC is currently looking at expanding its royalty portfolio with additional royalty streams to be able to generate a stable diversified income stream from multiple cryptocurrency miners to offer investors a more attractive risk profile and yield.

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and streaming contracts globally.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

