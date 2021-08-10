Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Medical Group Announces the Acquisition of the International Peptide Society

The acquisition marks a valuable move for Tarsus Medical Group into the rapidly growing field of peptides.

Tarsus Medical Group, the leading global network of continuing medical education, has acquired the International Peptide Society (IPS), a professional membership organization created to steer the direction of appropriate peptide literature, treatment protocols, dosing, indications and valid pharmaceutical sourcing. The society will now join the educational network of one of Tarsus Medical Group’s leading clinical brands, the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M). The society consists of over 900 members globally and it’s acquisition marks an important area of growth for the A4M brand, and a valuable move for Tarsus Medical Group into the rapidly growing field of peptides.

The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach $50.6 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The growth is directly associated with rising investments in drug discovery. R&D activities in peptide therapeutics are primarily focused on the development of drugs related to oncology followed by infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and diabetes. The increasing prevalence of cancer and metabolic disorders such as osteoporosis, obesity, & diabetes are the key factors contributing toward the adoption of peptide therapeutics within practices. In addition, there is opportunity within the field of skincare therapeutics.

In recognition of this continued industry growth and critical clinical value, further educational curriculum opportunities are already underway. In September, A4M in partnership with IPS, will launch the newly revised Peptide Therapy Certification, consisting of 2 continuing medical education modules, 3-day(24 hours each). Additionally, IPS membership will be revitalized, providing members with new valuable opportunities, resources, and courses to advance their learning and position within the field.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the recent acquisition of the International Peptide Society,” said CEO of Tarsus Medical Group, Doreen Brown. “This is a therapeutic area that is experiencing remarkable growth. From 2016 through 2020, the pharma market alone witnessed FDA approval of 14 peptides. These numbers reinforce the importance of peptides in the overall pharmaceutical market. Further still, Peptide Therapy has been a significant, clinical education component to our A4M community of clinicians working at the forefront of advanced, preventive medicine. This asset will enable us to continue to provide clinicians with the foremost education and training in the field while further expanding our network reach.”

The Tarsus Medical portfolio currently boasts a number of key influential brands including the Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine/Metabolic Medicine Institute (A4M|MMI), Painweek, LivDerm, and the Master of Pediatrics (MoP). The recent acquisition demonstrates the group’s commitment to continued growth and educational excellence across the medical field.

Tarsus Medical Education (TME) is the leading global network of advanced continuing medical education. Tarsus Medical Education is dedicated to providing high quality medical education and resources designed to bridge professional practice gaps of healthcare professionals with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.