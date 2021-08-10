Symphony RetailAI Named Across Six Categories in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it was recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies (Gartner subscription required). The report names Symphony RetailAI under six categories. These categories include Algorithmic Retailing, Distributed Order Management (DOM), Intelligent Virtual Store Design (IVSD), AI in Retail, Smart Advisors, and Retail Assortment Management Applications (RAMA).



The Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies analyzes 23 categories of innovations. According to the report, “As retailers accelerate innovative technology investment, we expect these technologies will reach productive maturity in 10 years or less.” Gartner states, “This Hype Cycle contains innovations that should be considered by CIOs of large multichannel retailers when prioritizing technology investments to support retail digital transformation and innovation.” [1]

According to this report, “Many modern applications have now incorporated AI and will likely be the first use of AI as part of business process and execution support.” One of the key drivers under the AI in Retail category is “precision that requires more frequent changes, decisions and variation across touchpoints and customers.” The research report outlines additional drivers, including “successful use cases and quantified benefits across many retail processes,” as well as “expanding data sources.” Gartner further states, “AI is changing the trajectory of the industry. Use cases span the entire business value chain.” [1]

As consumer behavior and the retail landscape continue to transform, Symphony RetailAI customers are equipped to build on AI successes as they expand the solutions they utilize. Through end-to-end integrated AI-powered solutions, Symphony RetailAI helps business leaders and their teams identify, activate and realize opportunities for profitable growth. For more than 30 years, Symphony RetailAI has delivered actionable insights that drive improved performance and collaboration – and ultimately, revenue and margin growth – through more effective decision making. From supply chain optimization and agile merchandising to store and floor planning and shelf intelligence, Symphony RetailAI is moving AI from hype to hyper-performance.

“Discerning where to begin when evaluating technology is a challenging task, which is why many turn to analysts for an objective take on the vendor landscape,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “We think that the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technology report is a great place to start. We believe that no other technology provider has the depth and breadth of capabilities specifically supporting high-volume retail, and being highlighted throughout this report is a testament to our focus. By our assessment, we are recognized with core capabilities in six innovative categories across this Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technology report– which we believe is the highest recognition in the report by any technology vendor focused on the retail value chain. We consider this as a distinction in this strategic research and an indication of our innovative solutions and commitment.”

Backed by its customer promise, Symphony RetailAI is committed to driving profitable growth in the first year of implementation, delivering breakthrough AI-powered solutions, while being the easiest to do business with and providing the best quality and customer service. Visit the company’s website to learn more about its enterprise-wide AI platform, and view the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies here (Gartner subscription required).

[1] Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies,” Kelsie Marian, 14 July 2021

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth verticals, including life sciences, healthcare, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, and media. In each of these verticals, SAI businesses have many of the leading enterprises as clients. SAI is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million and over 2,200 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals.

