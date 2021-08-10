SADA and Intel® Launch Cloud Optimization Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading, global business and technology consultancy, announces a pilot program with Intel® (Nasdaq: INTC) that is intended to ensure its customers’ Google Cloud Platform (GCP) environments are performing as well and as cost-effectively as possible. The new program officially launched earlier this month and currently includes more than a dozen companies.



Initially the program will include some of SADA’s largest customers, but over time it might be made available to all customers. To qualify for the program, customers must meet a certain level of annual spend on GCP and related Google Cloud services. Customers must also be using specific Intel hardware (N2, C2, M2, M1 or O2 instances) and running specific workloads (i.e. smart analytics, data warehousing, infrastructure modernization or application modernization).

Throughout the program, SADA will work with their customers and Intel on their workload placement, cost and performance benchmarking, and GCP configuration to determine how its technology can help customers reduce their total cost of ownership and improve their return on investment. By using Intel hardware that has been optimized for a specific environment, companies often save money and achieve better performance.

“Customers are looking for better translation quality, and Lilt, powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors on Google Cloud, is able to delivery 2.5x better latency, utilizing Intel optimization for TensorFlow and SADA professional services,” said Thomas Zenkel, Research Scientist at Lilt.

“The ability to adapt and quickly overcome disruption while maintaining continuous business operations has become the new normal,” said Rose Schooler, Corporate Vice President, Global Data Center Sales at Intel Corporation. “SADA, as a 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year Award winner, delivers high quality services for resilient technological changes, migrating critical operations, and customer facing applications to public, hybrid, or multi-cloud platforms utilizing Intel Technologies.”

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to ensure our customers run their workloads and applications based on their needs and goals. We are thrilled to partner closely with Intel to offer our Google Cloud customers an opportunity to leverage Anthos on their existing infrastructure to expedite deployments and cut costs. With the latest Intel technologies, SADA is further equipped to help our customers get the most out of Google Cloud,” shared Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA.

About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 14 straight years, and the 2021 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .