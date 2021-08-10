Entasis Therapeutics to Host Expert Perspectives Webinar on Acinetobacter Infections

– Virtual Event to be Held Tuesday, August 24 at 10am Eastern Time –



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that the Company will host a virtual webinar featuring presentations by Infectious Diseases experts David van Duin, M.D., Ph.D., F.I.D.S.A., F.A.S.T. (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) and Michael J. Rybak, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Ph.D. (Wayne State University). Drs. van Duin and Rybak will discuss the burden and current treatment landscape of Acinetobacter infections.

Entasis' management team will also give an update on their pipeline product sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), an antibiotic consisting of sulbactam, a safe and well tolerated β-lactam with intrinsic activity against Acinetobacter, with durlobactam, a novel, comprehensive potent inhibitor of Class A, C, and D β-lactamases that restores the activity of sulbactam. Sulbactam-durlobactam has just completed enrollment of a global Phase 3 registrational clinical trial (ATTACK) to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant strains. Sulbactam-durlobactam has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and awarded Fast Track status.

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentations.

David van Duin, M.D., Ph.D., F.I.D.S.A., F.A.S.T.

Dr. van Duin is Associate Professor with tenure in the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of North Carolina. Dr. van Duin is the founding Director of the Immunocompromised Host ID service. His main research interests are multi-drug resistant Gram-negative bacteria, and infections in immunocompromised patients. He is interested in the community origins of highly resistant bacteria. He is the PI for the MDRO Network of the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group. Within the MDRO Network, the consortium on resistance against carbapenems in Klebsiella and other Enterobacterales (CRACKLE) has been completed. In addition, studies on ESBL-producing Enterobacterales, carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii are ongoing.

Michael J. Rybak, Pharm.D., M.P.H., PH.D.

Dr. Rybak is Professor of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Director, Anti-Infective Research Laboratory, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, Wayne State University. He is also adjunct Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, School of Medicine at Wayne State University. He is affiliated with the Detroit Medical Center and is a member of their antimicrobial stewardship committee. Dr. Rybak’s research focus is antimicrobial pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and the assessment of infectious diseases health outcomes including their relationship to bacterial resistance.

Dr. Rybak is funded by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and via several investigator initiated grants from Pharmaceutical Industry. He has published more than 400 manuscripts and authored more than 20 book chapters on antimicrobial PK/PD, resistance and antimicrobial stewardship. He is the editor-in-chief of the journal Infectious Diseases and Therapy, scientific editor for Infectious Diseases for the journal Pharmacotherapy, editorial board member for Critical Reviews in Microbiology, the journal Antibiotics and for Contagion.

About Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR)

SUL-DUR is an intravenous, or IV, investigational drug that is a combination of sulbactam, an IV β-lactam antibiotic, and durlobactam, a novel broad-spectrum IV β-lactamase inhibitor, or BLI, that we are developing for the treatment of infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii, including carbapenem-resistant strains. We initiated ATTACK, our Phase 3 registration trial, in April 2019. ATTACK is a global Phase 3 registration trial conducted at clinical sites in 17 countries. Completion of enrollment was announced July 2021 with top-line data anticipated to be released early in the fourth quarter 2021.

About Acinetobacter

Acinetobacter is a Gram-negative, opportunistic human pathogen that predominantly infects critically ill patients often resulting in severe pneumonia and bloodstream infections, but can also infect other body sites such as the urinary tract and the skin. Acinetobacter is considered a global threat in the healthcare setting due in part to its ability to acquire multidrug resistance at rates not previously seen in other bacteria. Based on current carbapenem resistance rates, we estimate there are in excess of 250,000 hospital-treated carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections annually across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and China for which significant morbidity and mortality exists due to limited treatment options.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

