Benny the Butcher Releases NFT Collection on UREEQA Marketplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- Rapper Benny the Butcher today announced the release of his first ever NFT collection on UREEQA Marketplace (https://www.ureeqa.com) in the form of an online auction. Benny is dropping this NFT series to commemorate the 2nd anniversary of the release of “The Plugs I Met” EP. Originally released in June of 2019 “The Plugs I Met” immediately became a fan favorite and remains one of his most popular projects to date.

The “Plugs I Met” 2nd Anniversary Edition NFT drop will provide purchasers of the NFT an opportunity to own limited one edition collectibles, as well as an opportunity to personally connect with Benny.



All Purchasers of this NFT will be eligible to receive one or more of the following:



Exclusive video from Benny the Butcher detailing the making of “The Plugs I Met“;

Autographed “The Plugs I Met” CD (digipack) with personalized message from Benny the Butcher;

Attendance at one (1) Concert from “The Burden of the Plugs Tour” via live Zoom feed recorded from the side of the stage (Concert date and venue to be determined);

A personal Zoom call with Benny; and

One lucky winner will win two (2) all access passes to attend a Benny the Butcher concert (to be selected from the final routing of “The Burden of the Plugs Tour”) and a private meet and greet with Benny.

“This NFT collection is a chance to give back to the fans that have been down with me since day one,” said Benny the Butcher. “I wanted to do something that would be exclusive to my core fans and connect with them in a way that hasn’t been possible until now.”



UREEQA’s technology opens up opportunities for artists like Benny the Butcher to protect their work against copyright infringement, and engage their fans in a new way. The community can participate in the NFT releases, as well as UREEQA’s secondary marketplace to buy and sell existing NFTs. UREEQA was conceptualized over a year ago when the founders recognized fundamental issues with the NFT infrastructure. Using the power of blockchain technology, UREEQA validates and verifies copyright ownership as part of the NFT-minting process for all types of creative work, and is revamping an outdated system to offer Creators a faster, more effective, solution to copyright issues.



“As an icon in the New York and global rap scene, we knew UREEQA was a perfect fit for Benny the Butcher to host his NFT collection,” said Harsch Khandelwal, CEO of UREEQA. “Privacy and copyrights have historically been a major issue in the music industry. We’re working to prevent copyright infringement for artists like Benny the Butcher, and create an infrastructure that moves NFTs from trendy to trusted.”



Benny the Butcher is part of Buffalo’s Griselda crew and behind Black Soprano Family record label. In 2019 Benny released the Billboard-charting “The Plugs I Met,” and signed a management deal with Roc Nation. Benny teamed up with producer Hit Boy for 2020’s Burden of Proof, which featured guest spots from the likes of Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Rick Ross and Freddie Gibbs. Benny’s latest release, “The Plugs I Met 2” was a critical and commercial success, reaching #33 on the Billboard 200 and has made everyone’s list for “Album of the Year”.



For more information about Benny the Butcher’s NFT drop and UREEQA, visit https://www.ureeqa.com/.



ABOUT UREEQA



UREEQA (https://www.ureeqa.com/) is a blockchain-based platform dedicated to building a robust Package of Proof for minting validated NFTs that represent creative rights. Creators can securely upload and store their content on UREEQA and submit their content to the UREEQA Premium Protected Collection for added protection. An NFT will be minted for each creation that is validated on UREEQA and it will serve as the creator’s immutable claim to their work. Each NFT will be tied to a creator’s Package of Proof stored on the blockchain, which will document authenticity and ownership.



