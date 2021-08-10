Otonomo Appoints Doron Simon as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd (Otonomo) ,a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, today announced the appointment of Doron Simon as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. As the newly appointed EVP, Simon will drive non-linear acceleration in the Company’s growth and expansion.

Mr. Simon will be responsible for creating and implementing a new long-term vision for Otonomo to grow into new geographies and markets, while working with existing key stakeholders and partners. He will seek new strategic partnerships, M&A’s, joint ventures, and strategic investments to take Otonomo to the next level of leadership and fully realize its potential.

An accomplished growth consultant, investor, and executive, Mr. Simon has a broad set of experiences in multiple industries and large international public companies, including as Vice President of Business Development, preceded by Head of Cloud at Nice; and Vice President of Marketing at Tower Semiconductors and President at Tower USA. Mr. Simon strategically grew and shaped billion dollar companies through a series of partnerships and numerous mergers and acquisitions.

Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo commented: “We are very pleased to see Doron join us as EVP of Corporate Development and Strategy. His track record of taking multiple global companies further on their path, while implementing sustainable long-term strategies is highly remarkable. I’m sure Doron will be an irreplaceable asset to Otonomo.”

Doron Simon, newly appointed EVP of Corporate Development and Strategy of Otonomo commented: “Otonomo is growing fast. Not a week goes by without news about new partnerships with OEMs and strategic data consumers, our innovative technology and new use cases. The pace at which Otonomo is developing and the endless possibilities that it delivers via its rich vehicle data, now and in the future, makes me excited to join the company and help amplify its growth trajectory and opportunities.”

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, and Europe.

