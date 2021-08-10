Hemp, Inc. Pleased to See Growing Numbers of Elite Athletes Incorporating CBD in Training, Recovery

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is pleased to see top-level athletes embracing CBD as part of their training programs.

Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances. The change allowed athletes to incorporate CBD into their training regimes for the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Competitors in the delayed 2020 Summer Games, including softball outfielder Hayley McCleney and hurdler Devon Allen, are among those who utilized CBD products in the runup to the Olympic competition.

Olympic gold medalists Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird also use hemp-derived CBD for natural wellness solutions. “I use [CBD] right after training,” Rapinoe said. “It’s my go-to to calm me down after a hard training or game, as well as for sleep.”

The Summer Olympics were in Tokyo, Japan, through Aug. 8, 2021. However, Japan’s strict anti-cannabis laws don’t permit athletes to take hemp products across international borders.

“It’s quite frustrating that I can’t use them to compete on the world’s biggest stage,” Rapinoe said.

Attitudes about cannabis are shifting, and elite athletes are being more open about using cannabis to recover better, and stay on top of their game longer.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently introduced draft legislation to federally legalize cannabis.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) addresses several areas where the Federal Government lags behind individual states in recognizing the benefits of cannabis. Proposals in the bill include removing cannabis from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

Support for legalization of cannabis has been growing rapidly in the United States since 2012. This is reflected globally in WADA’s policy change as well as nationally with the legalization of hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill.

What does this mean for Hemp, Inc.? It means that this has now created a whole new marketplace for high quality CBD and CBG Hemp Products which is found in our King of Hemp product line here.

Bruce Perlowin the CVC for Hemp, Inc. was the undefeated weightlifting champion in high school for 4 years and took third in the AAU Teenage Nationals at age 19 in the 123-pound weight division for Olympic Lifting and was the captain and all around man in gymnastics in high school said, “Hemp, Inc.’s high quality CBD and CBG King of Hemp products are perfect for high performance and elite athletes for all the reasons mentioned above”. We look forward to now being able to work with athletes all over the world with our King of Hemp products.

Alexa Harz, who was on the Jr Olympic champion on women's pole vaulting and set the Jr Olympic record of 13’6'' which was unbroken for 13 years and the owner of the prestigious Starz Gymnastics and Recreational Center in Ukiah, CA said, “I think CBD is a very powerful aid to use in anyone’s tool kit for reaching their peak performance. You have to be able to relax and this will help a lot.”

“With the closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in Tokyo yesterday, many stories were told and perhaps the most important story of all is the CBD usage among many elite athletes”. However, before we delve into that amazing historical reality, Hemp Inc. wants to congratulate all the athletes from all over the world including the American athletes who won so many gold, silver and bronze medals.

Congratulations - Good Job!

Athletes that are interested in sponsoring or would like to be sponsored using Hemp, Inc’s, CBD and CBG products, please contact Hemp Inc at info@hempinc.com.

What is Hemp, Inc.

Hemp, Inc. has more than 10 years of experience growing and processing hemp, including operation of the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America.

In addition to its 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C., the company has an established network of professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products.

Investors can support their investment in Hemp, Inc. by purchasing King of Hemp® CBD products. Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc., stated, "This now provides an opportunity for tens of thousands of Hemp Inc.’s shareholders and potential shareholders to purchase the company’s products online and see for themselves the results of their investment. We are planning massive marketing campaigns to lock this in and expect to generate significant revenues from our website because of this."

Hemp, Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses.

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities.

The company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp® Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com are also carrying the products.

The company recently added its second brand (Billy Hayes) in the King of Hemp® product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp; CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

According to executives, one of its distributors is selling a limited number of signed and numbered Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item for $100 each. Those interested in being the first to collect this “pirate treasure” should click here.

There’s also a signed (by Bruce Perlowin) and numbered complete set of King of Hemp® CBD pre-rolls. (To hear the Bruce Perlowin theme song, click here). The third in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers (famous smugglers from South Florida) to be released at a later date.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regard to industrial hemp.

The tinctures, as well as all CBD products, contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

